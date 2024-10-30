Men’s golf finishes second at The Preserve Golf Club Collegiate

SDSU had many golfers in red numbers, propelling the team to second-place honors in The Preserve Golf Club Collegiate in Carmel Valley, CA hosted by Cal Poly.

The Aztecs started five golfers in the team competition, with sophomore Dylan Oyama also competing as an individual.

Oyama (1-over T21) played very well, staying in the low 70s all three rounds (73-73-71). He played the par-5 holes under par for the tournament and did not make worse than a bogey in any of his three rounds.

The starters for the Aztecs were freshman Harry Takis (1-over T21), senior Justin Hastings (5-under T6), junior Tyler Kowack (1-under T16), senior Shea Lague (11-over T57) and junior Pol (Chanachon) Chokprajakchat (8-under T2).

SDSU was in third place after Monday’s round one play at 5-under. The key players for the Aztecs in round one were Kowack and Chokprajakchat.

Kowack carded seven birdies and only two bogeys to shoot a 5-under 67. At a course where errant drives and approach shots can put golfers in trouble, Kowack’s ability to keep big numbers off of his round one scorecard was remarkable. His consistency anchored the Aztecs early.

Chokprajakchat put up four birdies on the front nine to shoot a 4-under 32, but a bogey on 11 and a double bogey on 15 ruined his bogey-free round. His preliminary round score was 1-under, putting the Aztecs in the prime position for the following rounds to come.

Round two began on Monday, but was suspended due to darkness. The stoppage of play did not rattle the Aztecs as they shot their lowest team score of the tournament when play resumed Tuesday morning– an 8-under 280.

Chokprajakchat and Takis shot the low rounds for SDSU at 5-under and 4-under respectively. Chokprajakchat fired six birdies and Takis added three birdies of his own; the two only carded one bogey each as well. The highlight of Takis’ second round was his eagle on hole number 8.

Adding to the pile of birdies in round two was Justin Hastings, who shot a 3-under 69 consisting of six birdies. He had a few more bogeys than intended, but a turkey shoot on holes 15-17 erased the pain.

After leading the tournament heading into round three on Tuesday, SDSU was looking to keep their foot on the gas and go even lower.

Unfortunately, the crown was a little too heavy for the Aztecs as they shot their highest team score of the tournament– an even-par 288. Only two golfers were under par for SDSU: the usual suspects Hastings and Chokprajakchat.

Hastings refused to finish any round over par, firing a 2-under 70 in the final round. His round included seven birdies, but three bogeys and a double bogey as well. Hastings’ senior experience was crucial to keeping the Aztecs in the mix throughout the third round.

Chokprajakchat was looking to follow Hastings’ lead as he began his last round. He led the individual portion of the tournament through 53 holes but unfortunately bogeyed hole 12 (his final hole) to finish in a tie for second place. Chokprajakchat’s 2-under 70 matched his teammate, which contributed to the Aztecs’ strong finish.

Ultimately, SDSU fell to second place in The Preserve Golf Club Collegiate, 10 shots behind the UCLA Bruins. Individually, Colorado State’s Jay Pabin took home first-place honors with a deciding birdie on his final hole.

The Aztecs will be gunning for a victory at Pepperdine’s Southwestern Invitational, beginning Jan. 27 at Sherwood Country Club in Lake Sherwood, CA.