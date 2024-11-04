Boyd and McKinney III bring winning mindset to Aztec’s basketball culture

As the winning culture and defense of the Scarlet and Black brought Nick Boyd and Wayne Mckinney III to San Diego State, how they each ended up in the Mesa were vastly different.

Both players since arriving have seen and resonated with the culture of the San Diego State men’s basketball team. Now, with big shoes left to be filled following the departures of seasoned players Micah Parrish and Lamont Butler, the duo are ready to start their senior campaigns on high notes.

A Fortuitous Encounter: Boyd’s Path from Opponent to Teammate

If Boyd’s name rings any bells, let’s just say he was part of a very special moment for the Aztecs. Just on the other end.

The senior guard competed for Florida Atlantic against San Diego State in the 2023 NCAA Tournament’s Final Four. Being on the other end of the court and the losing side, led Boyd to ponder joining the Aztecs.

“Just to see them make it to the Final Four, just speaks to their coaching, the players, how they develop, how to get everybody to buy in,” Boyd said. “Not the flashiest school from the basketball aspect, but to do it year in and year out, and winning at a high level speaks a lot to the culture and the defense.”

Boyd worked his way out of a protective boot after injuring his left foot shortly after summer workouts began in July. Following the injury, he’s been more than ready to get back on the court and show his skills to the best ability.

“I got banged up in the off-season, so for them to still have belief in me, seeing me as a big part of the team, really means a lot,” Boyd said. “I’m doing whatever I can to make up for the time I lost, and hopefully be a player that they can rely on.”

The level Boyd can get to once he is fully comfortable in the SDSU system will be interesting to see. He averaged 9.3 points in 23.9 minutes per game last season, including scoring double figures in 12 games including a career-high matching 21 at Tulane.

“I just want to be a guy that the team could rely on, make big plays for my team, whether it’s on defense offense, be a leader,” Boyd said. “Most importantly, first and foremost, that’s something I take a lot of pride in my whole life. Just being a leader, setting an example, being vocal for my guys, being there for my teammates, just being a winner.”

After getting the starting nod in SDSU’s exhibition win over Cal State San Marcos, Boyd is looking to have a prominent role and be a leader for the Aztecs.

“I really didn’t know what was to come,” Boyd said. “I just want to take any opportunity that was given to me. And thankfully they all went down and just thank my coaches and my teammates finding me and putting me in position to be successful.”

Homegrown Talent: Mckinney III Embraces New Challenges

Originally from Coronado, Mckinney III didn’t have to travel far after transferring from University of San Diego.

The transition to San Diego State hasn’t been much of an issue as he looks to fit into a new role in the Scarlet and Black.

“Me, being a senior, I’ve seen a lot of people work hard. From top to bottom, every staff I’ve been with, everybody has their work,” Mckinney III said. “Just making sure I’m in here every day for a couple hours, we’re working on my body and taking that a little bit more serious, a little bit more load on the body, and then training has been a lot different for me.”

Head coach Brian Dutcher was a major influence on Mckinney’s choice to play for SDSU, and in large part to grow a larger role in his game.

“I knew as soon as I made my decision, he’d be able to help me with my game, also being able to help me become a better man. He has connections to be able to help me on further down the line, but on the court to be able to help me be a great defender,” Mckinney II said. “He’s a real good defensive coach. So that’s really important for me, especially being a smaller guard.”

Mckinney III sees his role on the team to be more than a support player, and learn to be versatile over the course of the season.

“For me personally, it’s always been just as long as I can have a role that’ll give a team a chance to win. I’ve always just wanted to win a lot,” Mckinney III said. “I’m not a guy that just wants to come here and just shoot 30 shots lose and go on with my day and be excited about it, especially with a culture like this.”

Being a native of the San Diego area, McKinney III is setting his eyes on his continued drive and focus to be better on the court.

“What motivates me is my tenaciousness, offensive and defensively, just getting to the ball, speed, athleticism, just making sure I can make plays,” Mckinney III said. “I love making plays offensively and defensively to help us. That’s always whether it’s taking charge, hard little things that most other guards and most other people don’t do.”

Portal transfers add to Aztecs’ New Look for the 2024 Season

Transfers have been nothing new to SDSU’s winning culture. The Aztecs have added four transfers in the fold for the 2024 campaign, and look to continue to build off a mostly new roster.

While the regular season is less than a week away, seeing where the team has been within the last few years, has only propelled team chemistry.

“On all fronts, from the staff to the players. It’s everybody plays for each other, everybody everybody else, to one another matters,” Mckinney III said. “We all play extremely hard knowing that our brothers are going to come in the game. Nobody gets down and nobody worries about that.”