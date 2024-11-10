Volleyball takes charge over Spartans in crucial Mountain West showdown

San Diego State volleyball(17-7) took on San Jose State(13-5) in a critical conference matchup at Peterson Gym on Nov. 9. Coming off a huge five-set home win against Fresno State, they were looking to keep the momentum rolling as the Mountain West Championship approaches rapidly.

With both teams fighting for a high seed in the playoffs, this match held high significance. The building felt energy, as both teams wanted this win badly.

The Aztecs jumped to a quick lead in the first set with three consecutive kills from junior hitters Kat Cooper and Taylor Underwood. The Spartans were forced to take a timeout after a crucial hitting error, making the score 8-4.

SJSU came out hot after the timeout with a 6-2 run to tie it up at 10-10. This set the tone for the rest of the set as they went back and forth trading kills.

With a one-point deficit late in the set, 18-17, the Aztecs went on a run that would put them over the edge. After a pivotal kill from Underwood, the score was tight at 20-18.

This critical moment would be too much for the Spartans as they beat themselves from this point on. With numerous hitting errors from SJSU, this would complete the Aztecs’ 8-0 run to take the first set with a score of 25-18.

Going into the second set, it was a tight battle throughout with the score tied up at 10-10 once again. With a little run from the Spartans, the Aztecs were forced to take a timeout down 13-10.

As the set went back and forth, a brutal block from Underwood and another late SJSU hitting error would give SDSU a 20-19 advantage.

With crunch time fully in session, graduate setter Andrea Campos fooled the Spartans with a tricky dump to the campfire. As the momentum was at its peak, junior libero Keira Herron took full advantage, dealing two tough serves to the Spartans, with one being a deep ace.

This would put SDSU in front at 24-22, with SJSU on their heels. Graduate outside hitter Jasmine Davis finished off the set with a cross-court kill to give the Aztecs a commanding 2-0 lead, following a 25-22 second set score.

With yet another tight start, both teams were all square at 11-11 going into the third set. As the Aztecs looked to sweep the Spartans, their chemistry needed to be at its highest.

Despite being down 20-15, a big kill from Underwood kept the Aztecs alive as they started their comeback. As the set came to a close, SDSU managed to take a one-point lead at 23-22, with a much-needed block from sophomore opposite hitter Natalie Hughes.

However, a late run from the Spartans gave them the third set victory with a score of 25-23, keeping them in the game.

Going into the fourth set, Underwood went down with a devastating ankle injury. This would take her out for the remainder of the match.

Despite losing such a significant hitter, SDSU rallied behind her and put their foot on the gas pedal, jumping out to a 6-2 lead.

With numerous pancakes and out-of-system plays, SJSU won a chaotic point to tie the game up at 8-8.

However, SDSU never let the momentum shift and took a commanding lead of 16-12, with a pivotal ace from Campos.

The entire crowd erupted after a nasty block from Rubright that gave the Aztecs all the confidence they needed. Following the great defensive play, a mean kill from Cooper put the Aztecs in front at 22-18.

With the game point being at 24-19, the Aztecs were ready to put it away. Hughes took SDSU to the promised land with a textbook swing from the right side to secure the match, 3-1.

Junior setter Sarena Gonzalez and Campos showed their strong connection with their hitters, as they combined for 45 total assists. Graduate middle blocker Shea Rubright, Cooper, and Underwood lead the way with a combined 37 kills. Freshman libero Gianna Bender was all over the defensive end, tallying 24 digs and contributing six out-of-system assists.

SDSU’s ability to stay aggressive, despite losing a key offensive piece, shows their chemistry and confidence within each other. As the severity of Underwood’s injury is not confirmed yet, the Aztecs hope to get her back on the court as soon as possible.

With the postseason coming up at the end of November, they need all their firepower as they look to bring home a Mountain West Championship.

After such a crucial win, SDSU seeks to take this momentum into the rest of the regular season. The Aztecs will take on Nevada in Reno on Nov. 14 during another significant conference matchup.