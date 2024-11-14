Expressions of gratitude from cultures around the world

It’s the time of the year when university students have less and less time to appreciate what truly matters. Thanksgiving will come and go faster than you can say turkey! So, amidst your swamped schedule of final exams and papers, research projects and study sessions, take some time to settle down and remind yourself of what you’re truly grateful for. Whether or not you celebrate Thanksgiving, there is always an excuse to sit down and express gratitude for even the simplest things in life.

Contrary to popular belief, Canada is said to have celebrated the first Thanksgiving in 1578. Forty-three years before the first recorded New England Thanksgiving, “English navigator Martin Frobisher held a ceremony” for his fleet’s safe arrival on Baffin Island. This shows that, even though Thanksgiving is one of the United States’ most iconic holidays, many other countries and cultures express gratitude in similar ways.

Countries near and far from the United States uniquely demonstrate thankfulness based on historical, cultural and religious contexts. After taking the time to understand different expressions of gratitude, it’s evident that starkly contrasting countries share similar traditions and practices when it comes to expressing gratitude.

One example is Chuseok (추석), which is the Korean Thanksgiving—a three-day holiday with family, food and festivities. Song Kim, an English major and exchange student from Seoul, South Korea, explained that this holiday is not dissimilar from the United States Thanksgiving as it’s a celebration of a successful harvest. However, something that’s different is the lack of natural daily thankfulness that can’t be easily translated into the English language.

While abroad, she’s felt a sense of culture shock especially since politeness is such an integral aspect of Korean culture. In fact, before any meal, “you’re supposed to say Jal Meokgetseupnida [잘 먹겠습니다] and then after you’re finished, you also have to say Jal Meokeotseupnida [잘 먹었습니다]”, roughly translating to “thank you for this meal” and “this is lovely, thank you so much” respectively. The lack of such formalities in the United States makes Kim uncomfortable because she feels a cultural obligation to express gratitude and respect in daily interactions.

However, South Korea is not the only country that regularly recognizes respect and gratitude. Daria Yushkouski, a Biology major on the Pre-Dental track with minors in Interdisciplinary Studies and Business Administration, has parents born in Krasni Bereg, Belarus and Ostrogorshk, Voronezh Oblast, Russia. Although she hasn’t lived in her parents’ motherlands, generational and cultural traditions have been passed down. She is “grateful that [she] was raised with that same sense of community and loyalty to [her] community because it’s taught [her] that no matter how successful you get as a person, you did not do that on your own.” Her dedication to cultural values isn’t any weaker than that of her parents’. Rather than splitting her identity between her American and Russian cultures, Yushkouski enjoys holidays with her family from either background.

Furthermore, she mentions that when you go to these events or celebrations, whether you know the host—or the host’s friends—well or not, “you’re never going to show up empty-handed.” Gifts, toasts, manifestations, and customs are ways in which Russian culture expresses genuine sincerity in any social relationship. “We view social relationships as an obligation and we’re grateful for them,” Yushkouski says, highlighting the importance of the collectivist culture in Russia.

While the United States has a traditionally individualistic culture, most other countries follow a more collectivistic culture, where even the simplest tasks are shared between family members. Shanti Velasco, a Journalism major, was born in Quito, Ecuador, and attended Universidad de San Francisco de Quito before transferring to San Diego State University. She comments on the similarities and differences between the Ecuadorian and United States cultures.

“Gratitude for me and my family is expressed a lot through quality time and food so, we get together every single week and cook for each other” and complete other household chores such as “cleaning, laundry, mopping the floors.” Like in the United States, the time and food made for one another hold immense gravity during family gatherings. One Latin American holiday in particular is Semana Santa, during which Fanesca is eaten “and the grain is meant to represent Jesus [and] for a week straight, [they] just eat a single dish as a tradition” intertwining cultural history with religion.

In other cultures like Sunni Islam, holidays are mostly based on religion. English and Comparative Literature major, Fowsiyo Osman, is a part of the Darood clan—and, under a more specific subcategory, Marexaan—of Somalia. Osman says, “We’re thankful and grateful to our religion” by using phrases like ‘bismillah’ meaning ‘in the name of God.’ Sayings like ‘bismillah’ (بِسْمِ ٱللَّٰهِ) and ‘alhamdulillah’ (ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّٰهِ) demonstrate daily gestures of gratefulness connected to the Sunni Islam religion.

Also tied to religious practices is fasting during Ramadan and the celebration Eid al-Fitr. These are holidays that express gratitude for everything provided by Allah. Sunni Muslims partake in the abstinence of all food and drink during daylight throughout the month of Ramadan. This practice reminds followers of the importance of being thankful for life necessities often taken for granted. With the conclusion of the month comes a grand celebration of prayer and festivities—as well as a mandatory Zakat al-Fitr, which is a donation for the impoverished—with the community. According to Osman, for Eid, “we slaughter a goat, in the name of God, and then, we buy gifts, exchange gifts, wear our best clothes, and we go pray.” Essentially, the day is meant for relatives from their families to enjoy togetherness with an array of activities.

There are countless reasons for us to be grateful on a daily basis. Diverse holidays like Thanksgiving, Chuseok, Semana Santa, Ramadan, and Eid al-Fitr serve to bring families together and remind us of our privileges. Even though we might have a different way of showing thanks for all we need and love, gratitude is an essential practice in cultures around the world. So next time you’re celebrating with your loved ones with festivities or you’re in a foreign land miles away from home, remember that gratitude follows you wherever you go!