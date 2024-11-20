What is fall without Friendsgiving?

Each year, families across the United States gather around for Thanksgiving at a colorfully decorated table of aromatic dishes. The holiday originates from the early English colonists feasting with the Wampanoag tribe to celebrate a successful harvest.

Now, more than four hundred years later, we continue this tradition with our close families. But why not share the love with our friends?

The term “Friendsgiving” was added to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary in January of 2020; however, the earliest coining was in a 2007 Tweet by the “Friends of the Friendless” Usenet group. Although Friendsgivings are a relatively new social event, they’ve grown increasingly more popular within Millennial culture. Friendsgivings are typically hosted by young adults, separated from their families due to work obligations or school. Friendsgivings are just as valuable as Thanksgivings, bringing together a new family of friends to celebrate gratitude.

Fortunately for me, I live close enough to San Diego to enjoy a Friendsgiving with both my hometown and San Diego friends. Yet, not everyone has the privilege of visiting their family for the holiday. That’s why taking the opportunity to celebrate this national holiday with a less “official” outing can mean a great deal to your university friends.

For me, planning and hosting Friendsgivings each year has become almost as much of a tradition as Thanksgiving. No matter what, friends or family, spending time and sharing food is my love language. Friendsgiving is just one way to demonstrate the appreciation I have for my loved ones.

Every year, my hometown friends and I organize small potluck events we consider Friendsgivings. Sometimes, I even have several each year before or after Thanksgiving day with different groups of friends. However big or small the gathering, the occasion is always special. Usually, each member will bring an item of their choosing, like a potluck of delicious food, drinks, and fun card or board games. Not only do we use this time to enjoy delicious foods, but we are also able to create lifelong memories.

After making such amazing friends over the years, finding new and special ways to show them how important they are to one’s life is integral to a flourishing relationship. Whenever I get the chance to visit my hometown, I’m always sure to fit time into my schedule to grab a bite to eat and catch up with friends. I’ve noticed and learned that this form of reunion holds profound significance in many cultures around the world.

Despite not everyone celebrating Friendsgiving (or even Thanksgiving), showing appreciation for friends is a universal practice. Demonstrating the love people share outside family relations deserves more than simple commonplace gestures.

The bonds we build with friends are as influential in our lives as family bonds. Even though Thanksgiving is traditionally a family event, Friendsgiving is an alternative tradition of equal importance.

Creating new and unique traditions—outside official or national holidays—to declare love for one another brings friends closer together through special occasions. This semester, my friends have organized small get-togethers almost every week with food and drinks.

These “family” dinners remind us that, no matter how difficult life seems to be, we will always have each other as continual support pillars. And just because we host dinners frequently, it doesn’t mean their value depreciates in any way—every occasion is a special occasion.

Yet, even if you don’t have the time to meet once a week or even every other week, making the time—at least when Thanksgiving is right around the corner—will be an excellent way to reconnect with friends.

So, as the semester winds down and the final exams and papers crank up, try to remember the amazing friends you’ve made throughout your college journey. Whether this is your first semester or your last, a Friendsgiving is the perfect way to celebrate the wonderful people you surround yourself with. I guarantee they’ll be more than grateful to spend quality time with you especially while relishing the food (and memories) you’ve made together.





