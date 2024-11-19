Looking for festive plans? We’ve got you covered

Despite half the campus still showing up to midterms in flip-flops, fall has technically arrived! Sure, in San Diego, “sweater weather” means 70 degrees and a light breeze, but that’s no excuse not to lean into the holiday season. It’s time to pretend your life is a scene from a Hallmark movie (minus the random snowstorm) and start checking off your fall bucket list. Whether you’re here for the laughs, the comfort food, or the sheer chaos of friendly competition, we’ve got you covered with ideas to start your holiday season.

Watch my favorite fall movies and make potato chip butternut squash soup!

When I say I watch the same four movies every single fall, I’m so serious. So, when autumn arrives and the leaves start to turn red and yellow (except in San Diego where they unfortunately don’t), I cozy up on my couch and put these films on:

“When Harry Met Sally” is truly one of those perfect friends to lovers movies, it takes place in the amazing city of New York and some of its cinematic shots are so beautiful. “Good Will Hunting” has such a touching message, great acting, superb soundtrack and takes place in Boston, another super cool city.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” is just so whimsical, weird and fun, and has been one of my favorites since my third grade teacher introduced me to it. Finally, Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” is such a classic, it’s so sweet, tender and poignant, and the scene of Jo and Laurie on the hill is quite literally my Roman empire.

I feel like these films are so comforting and really embody the feeling of fall. While I watch, sometimes I like to make butternut squash soup and sprinkle crushed potato chips on top, a quirky addition I’ve loved doing since I was little.

– Felicity Desuasido

Instead of Thanksgiving, have a Franks-giving

Growing up as a child of divorce, I always had to split my holidays into different parts or celebrate with only one part of the family at a time (especially when they were not always on the best of terms…) This spawned my family’s long-held tradition of “Franks-giving,” a Thanksgiving celebration taking place the week before or the week after Thanksgiving, or just sometime in the month of November. This applied to any holiday out of the year, mostly pertaining to Thanksgiving (hence the name) and Christmas.

What I’ve come to find over the years is that the date or weekend of a holiday has very little to do with its overall festivity or enjoyment: That is all down to the time spent with family and friends, the good food and good times had by all. And this has nothing at all to do with the exact date of the gathering. So make time for your favorite people this holiday season, no matter when or where… As long as there is warmth and affection and good food, holidays can be fun and meaningful anywhere, anytime!

– Frankie Mann

Have a Thanksgiving parade watch party with a side of crepes

During Thanksgiving break, you better believe I’m sleeping in and catching up on every second of sleep I can get. However, the only day that week you’ll find me waking up early is Thanksgiving day. Why? Well to enjoy my family’s long standing tradition of watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. Whether we’re lazily spread out on the couch in our pajamas or running around the kitchen prepping for the big meal, the TV is on full blast displaying the flamboyant floats and lively performances. The parade has been such a staple in my house that it truly would not be Thanksgiving without it.

To add to the holiday fun, my sister and I make crepes for breakfast to enjoy a hearty meal while we watch the parade. Loaded with strawberries, nutella and whipped cream, we like to fill up in the morning so we won’t be hungry until dinner time. This tradition has brought the holiday spirit to my house with a side of a sugar rush, so share it with your family, friends, roommates or whoever!

– Emily Barrera

Pick out a front yard Christmas tree!

Yes, you read that right. When I first moved to San Diego, I was shocked to find this tradition seems to be exclusive to my hometown, Willow Glen in San Jose, California…and my jaw stayed dropped for a concerningly long time. But my family? Oh, we take it to a whole other level. The front yard tree is the official kickoff to our fall season. The moment November hits, we’re out hunting for the best replica of a Charlie Brown Christmas tree we can find.

Basically, we stick an extravagantly elegant weed right in our front yard and decorate it before we even touch the fall or holiday decor in our garage. Sure, we might get started a little earlier than most, but it’s fun to see our neighbors build on this Willow Glen tradition. It’s a small-town vibe that’s hard to find in bigger cities like San Jose. With that, grab your friends, family or roommates, and pick out your very own front yard Christmas tree (balcony trees totally count too by the way).

– Isabella Dallas

Gingerbread building contest

Go out and buy yourself a new home! A little one, but also made out of edible delights, and one you’ve got to build yourself. It doesn’t take much time, but you can choose how much effort you want to put into it. To add a little spice to this activity, compete with your family or friends. Team up and build your dream home together out of gingerbread cut-outs, sugary frosting (that doesn’t really work too well anyway), gumdrops and candy canes.

By the end of the night, you’ll have a freshly built gingerbread home (which will fall apart in no time) and, depending on your skills, a boosted or diminished ego. Either way, it’ll be fun to see the creations your loved ones put together under pressure. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be the next best gingerbread house builder, flexing your skills at random events if necessary.

– Jessica Johnson

“Christmas Vacation” on rerun

In my house, the last Thursday in November is not just Thanksgiving. It is the first night of “Christmas Vacation.”.The second everyone has finished their turkey it is a race to the couch. I’m not exaggerating –it’s practically a reflex. The moment dinner is over, we have to kick off the Christmas season, and the only proper way for us to do so is to watch the Griswolds and their hectic holiday.

I think everyone in my family can objectively agree that it is not the best Christmas movie, but it wouldn’t feel like the holiday season without it. It is a classic that is lighthearted and makes all of us laugh. So while it might not be technically the best Christmas movie, I hope everyone can enjoy the humor and celebrate the holiday season with my family and the Griswolds.

– Arianna Hull