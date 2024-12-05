SDSU earns first AP ranking of the season after upsetting No. 6 Houston in OT, 73-70

San Diego State (4-2) returns home ranked following a strong showing in the desert over Thanksgiving week. For the first time this season, the Scarlet and Black sit amongst the top 25 schools in the nation, ranking 24 in the Dec. 2 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

The Aztecs’ two recent wins over ranked opponents propelled them into the Top 25 rankings. They defeated No. 21 Creighton (5-3) on November 26 and No. 6 Houston (4-3) on November 30.

Their reward for winning third place at the Players Era Festival was $1.15 million in NIL money along with $1 million each team was given for making the trip.

SDSU had four scorers in double figures against the Cougars. Miles Byrd’s 18 points led the team in the overtime victory, followed by Jared Coleman-Jones’ 16, Pharaoh Compton’s 13 and Nick Boyd’s 12.

Compton, a true freshman, had a career-high in points and was awarded Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors. His teammate Byrd also took home the Mountain West Player of the Week honors.

Head coach Brian Dutcher praised the freshman big as he sat beside him in the postgame presser.

“This is a pretty good young freshman here. He played against as good of bigs as you’re going to play over a four-game series,” he said. “He shows he belongs out there and getting better every game. Nothing but bright sun ahead for this young man on the floor.”

Compton, originally recruited by Houston, commented on facing a team he passed on.

“I was locked in leading up to the game. So you’ve just got to dial in and lock into the scout for the matchups,” he said. “I really did own up to this matchup. Houston, they were one of my offers, so I take it personal.”

The 6-foot 8-inch forward played his high school ball at Arbor View High and was a top-rated recruit in Nevada. He discussed playing his first college game back in Las Vegas.

“It was great. The energy is amazing. It was so comfortable being out there on the floor, out here on my home court,” he said. “It felt even better to get the win.”

Compton wasn’t the only freshman showing out. Entering the third-place game, freshman forward Magoon Gwath led the nation in blocks per game with 3.8. He had another five swats in the contest.

SDSU and Houston met for the fourth time, the Aztecs now lead the series 3-1. The only other time these teams met on a neutral site was March 15, 2018, when the Cougars won 67-65. Since the start of the 2009-10 campaign, San Diego State has a 71-35 record on neutral courts, the seventh best in that timeframe.

The Aztecs have a history of success in Las Vegas. Amongst the eight teams participating in the tournament, San Diego State has the highest winning percentage (.773) when playing in the Sin City. They hold a record of 59-17 in Vegas.

SDSU is coming off a “daunting four-game stretch,” Dutcher said. Since Nov. 18, the Aztecs have faced No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 21 Creighton, undefeated Oregon and No. 6 Houston. Oregon wasn’t ranked in their matchup with SDSU but shot up to No. 12 after winning the Players Era Championship. Dutcher’s squad ranks No. 198 in DI experience but held their own against elite talent, going 2-2 in those games.