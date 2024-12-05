How would you feel about formally studying Bitcoin and blockchain at these institutions?

We’re at the dawn of an astronomical increase in crypto’s popularity, with a focus on Bitcoin and the blockchain paradigm. The latter has given way to cooperative economic reproductions that don’t need a go-between to function. This paradigm may have been rooted in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the broader crypto crew, but it has developed an impressive range of apps that have made it a white-hot topic.

Bitcoin has proven to complete its mission of working as a payment means that eliminated the involvement of banks and governmental agencies from the business. Fast forward to today, and the crypto that’s been mainly designed with wealth-transacting purposes in mind has gradually found a new application – that of a store of value. Now, Technopedia findings disclose that over 219MN people own Bitcoin, accounting for more than half of the total number of crypto owners worldwide. Out of these, many keep tabs on the current BTC price prediction to determine how they’ll redistribute wealth in their investment portfolios. In contrast, many newcomers monitor the price fluctuations in the event of wanting to break into crypto at some point.

As you’ll see, Bitcoin and blockchain have been transformed from complex and dumbfounding concepts into easily digestible ones that can serve the connoisseur well in different life areas, be it blockchain developer, consultant, analyst, and so on. Companies like Deloitte, nChain, Consensys, and Blockchain Intelligence Group rank among the largest recruiters of blockchain and crypto talent. Given that the blockchain tech market may rise from $17.57BN in 2023 to $469.49BN by 2030, it’s safe to say that job and career opportunities are only bound to rise, so let’s see where you can get your degree to break into the field.

Photo source: https://www.vecteezy.com/vector-art/2180159-blockchain-and-cryptocurrency-concept

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Through the MIT Digital Currency Initiative, the University expedites efforts to help curious minds build their knowledge about digital money, blockchain, and everything in between from the ground up. There are online MIT OCW courses that are free for anyone to undertake, as well as executive-style courses intended for entrepreneurs and business experts willing to invest in their knowledge in the sector. Moreover, MIT students or other local students can access the courses professors offer, with the latter being restricted to students whose credits are officially transferable.

Ever since Bitcoin appeared, MIT has played a crucial role in propelling the expansion of its network from an educational and technical point of view. Now, enthusiasts can leverage multiple crypto-oriented courses within the University, either through middlemen or via their site.

Moreover, MIT specifically got blockchain tech and crypto legitimization in the educational landscape, continuously drawing in top talent to share their knowledge while accompanied by other universities. Gary Gensler, current Chair of the SEC and co-developer of Facebook’s Diem initiative, are just two of the heavyweights who featured in MIT’s meetings. On the other hand, Silvio Micali and Michael Casey are two big names who taught at the research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

As you can see, there’s no shortage of fascinating appearances that make MIT one of the largest promoters of crypto and blockchain development.

The University of Oslo

The University of Oslo, currently classed #119 in Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2025, is another highly regarded institution where blockchain and Bitcoin are taught. Momentarily, it provides two English-based courses in the Informatics department—one at the PHD level and another at the Master’s level. You must have signed up for an associate’s degree or PhD to join them.

Nevertheless, you may not have put your name down on those contracts. Then, you can go to the course catalog of the University and discover a class oriented towards cryptography’s beginnings, being taught elementary things like frameworks, algorithms, and the whole repository that secures the entirety of the cryptocurrency industry. Other courses also exist, but they only touch on crypto and blockchain superficially and in association with other applications, like computing and energy sectors.

The origins of Bitcoin and blockchain, blockchain storage solutions, consensus protocol scalability, and privacy and security are just some topics you can expect to navigate during seminars. The presence is obligatory only in proportion of 75% and more, with courses being held weekly. You’re one step ahead of your game if you’re knowledgeable about applied cryptography, distributed databases, and Python programming.

The University of Oslo isn’t just Norway’s principal University but an institution that secures the evolution of a revolutionizing technology and type of money.

The University of Nicosia

Ex-Inercollege and the present University of Nicosia, this institution dates back to 1980 and succeeded in making a name for the compelling fusion of groundbreaking teaching strategies, academic superiority, and a multicultural environment. The institution’s excellence helped it become the first to acknowledge the necessity of teaching students about digital currency and blockchain, so it initiated a Master of Science degree specifically for these two matters. This course has been readily available for students from all corners of the world through their online portal since 2014. Seven years later, the Master became accessible on campus, too. The Department of Digital Innovation presents this program.

As a front-runner in crypto education who’s been around for long enough to help crypto and blockchain talent enter critical points in the system, you can expect a genuinely enriching experience here. From providing the primary crypto-based course eleven years ago, the University shifted to offering the first Master’s degree focused on the cryptocurrency industry.

Besides the advantage of being the first mover, a big draw for this institution’s courses is the tutors’ prowess, who have navigated Bitcoin since its beginnings and monitored its trajectory. A terrific example is Andreas Antonopoulos, one of the front-runners on all things blockchain and crypto in the world.

Ending line

Whether you want to join some free or for-a-fee online courses or top your studies with a diploma from one of the most famous Universities to attest your thorough understanding of Bitcoin, this achievement will be the ace up your sleeve in the following job interviews. And if you simply want to learn more about blockchain and crypto, universities like those presented above have your back—it’s just a matter of finding the one that truly meets your expectations and needs.