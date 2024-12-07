Women’s Basketball dominates Bethesda, 107-36

The San Diego State Women’s basketball team (9-1) dominated Bethesda (0-11) by a score of 107-36 on Friday, the third largest margin of victory in program history. This marked the first time since 1992 the Aztecs scored 100 or more points in a game.

Not only was the win historic, but the crowd was, too. With the help of 60 local elementary schools, 6,906 fans filled the seats at Viejas Arena, setting the program attendance record.

The Aztecs’ depth played a key role in their blowout win, completely overwhelming the Lion Angels. The SDSU bench scored an outstanding 73 points, compared to just six for Bethesda.

Much of the depth scoring came from the team’s under-classmen, who boasted career days all around. Guards Naomi Panganiban and Ellie Chen, as well as forward Bailey Barnhard notched career-high totals in scoring. Guard Kaelyn Hamilton also matched her career-high in points.

Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson was pleased with what she saw from their performances.

“We call that group the game-changers,” she said. “They’re a talented group that any of them could probably be starting. We love that we have that power coming off the bench.”

Panganiban stood out from the group, scoring a game-leading 27 points, including six three-point field goals, tied for the third most in program history. Her performance helped lead the bench to their domination.

For Panganiban, this couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I’ve been struggling lately,” she said. “Just building that confidence, seeing the ball go through the net, really helped me a lot today.”

Panganiban wasn’t the only Aztec who ran up the scoresheet- six players reached double figures in scoring, making the win a complete team contribution.

Much of that scoring came in the paint, where the Scarlet and Black took over the game. As a team, the Aztecs grabbed 25 offensive rebounds, leading to 24 second chance points.

Forward Adryana Quezada controlled the paint, earning a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds. She was joined by Cali Clark and Kim Villalobos, who also contributed to their brigade in the paint.

Scoring wasn’t the only contribution from Aztec bigs. Tremendous playmaking came from the group, who created 14 of the team’s 26 assists.

“We knew that if we got the ball in the high post, we’d be able to make some plays either to the shooters or down low,” Terry-Hutson said. “When they could pass and make plays, we’re only going to be better for that.”

Although the Lion Angels were no match for the Aztecs, Terry-Hutson still found lessons for the team in the game.

“We’re gonna go back to the drawing board,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that I would like to clean up, so we’ll watch film and get better and figure out how we’re gonna take this thing on the road and beat Fullerton.”

The Aztecs will take those lessons to Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 11 for a 6 p.m. showdown against the Titans.