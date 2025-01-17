Understanding the TikTok Ban: Key Facts and What’s at Stake

Unless the Supreme Court steps in to save the popular social media platform, TikTok will be forced to voluntarily shut down on Sunday, when the federal ban goes into effect. So, what does that mean for its users, and how exactly did we get to this point?

On April 24, 2024, President Joe Biden signed a bill stating that ByteDance, a privately-owned company founded by Chinese entrepreneurs, had 270 days to sell the app to a US company or it would be outright banned. On May 7, 2024, in response, TikTok and its parent company ByteDance filed a lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, arguing that a ban on the app would violate the First Amendment by infringing on the free speech rights of both the company and its users.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in TikTok v. Garland. The case involves the constitutionality of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA). Simply put, PAFACA allows the U.S. government to block or ban apps that are controlled by foreign countries and deemed a national security risk. The bill claims to be protecting Americans from potential threats such as data theft or surveillance by foreign governments.

The U.S. government argued that China is collecting sensitive data and has the power to regulate the content shown to its users. In a rebuttal, TikTok lawyers stated that the data collected by TikTok is also collected by other social media platforms, making TikTok no different.

Some lawmakers have also said publicly that the ban would help curb pro-Palestinian sentiments online. The company, however, maintains that it does not artificially boost such content or take sides politically.

President-elect Donald Trump has commented on the topic, urging the Supreme Court to “pursue a negotiated resolution” and delay the implementation while he seeks out a “political solution.” Despite his efforts, the TikTok ban would go into effect just one day prior to his inauguration, which will take place on Monday.

We won’t know exactly what to expect until an official ruling has been determined; however, there’s no shortage of speculation. The shutdown will likely only affect app stores, meaning current users will still have access with a few conditions in place. If one were to open the app, a message may pop up on the screen with information about the ban. Users may also have the option to download their data as a record of their personal information. Since the app will no longer be available to the public, users in the U.S. will not be able to receive updates, which will ultimately lead to increased bugs and, eventually, render the app unusable.

“I actually haven’t been on TikTok for a couple years now since I found it quite draining during the pandemic,” Taryn Lawas Morales, a third-year kinesiology student, said. “I personally am neutral on the TikTok ban, but I can understand why people, especially from our generation, would be upset about it. It is a space for many to find community and express themselves. It’s also been implemented into people’s daily routines.”

If TikTok becomes a thing of the past, where will users seek refuge? Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts are expected to absorb much of TikTok’s audience and advertising revenue, but they will struggle to replicate the unique culture TikTok has cultivated. The infamous algorithm has become a key selling point as it creates a customized feed and connects viewers with accounts both big and small. The content shown on one’s “for you page” is curated like no other, and features such as TikTok Shop create a unique opportunity for business owners and sellers to market their merchandise.

“I’m pretty sad about the TikTok ban,” Mia Chalfin, a third-year chemistry student, said. “I have a lot of good things saved onto the app, including recipes, gym workouts and clothing inspo, so not being able to access those videos anymore will suck.”

With nearly 170 million U.S.-based users seeking an alternative, one application that is gaining traction is RedNote, which is a platform similar to TikTok. Users can post short videos, access a feed catered to their interests and communicate with others on the app.

All eyes are now on the Supreme Court, which is considering the constitutionality of the government’s ban and whether TikTok can continue existing as it does today in the U.S. The last hearing on the issue was Wednesday.