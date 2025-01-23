Aztecs fall to San Jose State after losing lead in second quarter

The San Diego State women’s basketball team was defeated by the San Jose Spartans, 68-57, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs (14-7, 3-5 Mountain West) dominated the first quarter, building an eight-point lead and staying consistent for the first part of the second quarter. However, the Spartans (9-11, 2-5 MW) got the needed momentum and took over for the remainder of the game.

“She always believes in us,” senior forward Kim Villalobos said about head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson. “There’s no doubt that goes out the window, whether we’re down, whatever the case is, she’s always instilling that into us, but just reminding us that it is a defensive effort, it’s a constant effort, and we were lacking that and that’s why we were down.”

In the first quarter, both teams struggled with turnovers, steals, blocks and missed shots. It wasn’t until 1 minute and 16 seconds into the game that Spartans redshirt junior Finau Tonga scored, finishing a layup off an Aztec turnover.

The Aztec’s first two points came from free throws after Tonga fouled freshman guard Naomi Panganiban.

The Aztecs gained rhythm and momentum as several players contributed to an eight-point lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter, 12-4.

In the second quarter, both teams were trading baskets. Two minutes into the period, the Aztecs began missing shots. The Spartans took that opportunity to cut it close with the Aztecs as they started to hit three-pointers and layups.

Offensively, the Aztecs struggled to get past the Spartans’ defense. With four minutes remaining in the second quarter, Spartans senior guard Amiah Simmons made a jumper off an Aztecs turnover to tie the game, 20-20.

The Aztecs responded to tie the game when freshman guard Nat Martinez hit a jumper. On the next possession, Spartans senior forward Marisa Davis-Jones scored a layup, and the Spartans took the lead for the remainder of the game.

In the second quarter, the Spartans scored 27 points, while the Aztecs only scored 13.

In the third quarter, the Spartans were hot, draining three three-pointers and expanding their lead. Though the Aztecs were trying to crawl back, the Spartans would respond every time.

By the third and fourth quarters, the Spartans dominated the Aztecs in points per quarter as Aztecs only had that lead in the first quarter.

At the end of the game, the Aztecs shot 41.8% from the field goal and almost half of the Spartans in three-pointers with 16.7% and 64.3% from the free throw line, nearly 20% less than the Spartans.

The player of the game for the Aztecs was Sheffey, who had 13 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Both teams played physically, causing a lot of fouls. The Aztecs accumulated 16 personal fouls, with Villalobos and Sheffey picking up four, while the Spartans totaled 19 fouls.

“Really disappointed in the loss today,” Terry-Hutson said. “I thought San Jose outplayed us for the majority of the game. I thought they were the tougher team. (Spartans) made some tough shots and we weren’t able to come back.”

“Whenever we shared the ball that was a good moment for us, it happened occasionally, but I do think we need to be better in that,” Villalobos said. “In defense, we had some moments where our efforts there but it needs to be more consistent.”

The Aztecs return on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. to host the University of Nevada, Las Vegas at Viejas Arena.

“Every opportunity that we’re together is an opportunity to learn and we need to watch film and grow,” Terry-Hutson said.