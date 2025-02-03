Aztecs’ defensive clinic leads to 59-46 win over New Mexico

There were only 105 total points in Saturday’s conference meeting between the Aztecs (16-7, 5-5 MW) and the New Mexico Lobos (13-10, 6-4 MW). Despite a less-than-impressive 39.3% field goal percentage for SDSU, New Mexico’s percentage from the floor was even lower at 22.7%.

With a high volume of missed shots in Albuquerque, rebounding rose to the top of the Aztecs’ to-do list. SDSU answered the bell on the glass, out-rebounding their opposition 53-40.

To add to the impressive rebounding performance by the Aztecs, it was topped by the fact that SDSU never trailed in all 40 minutes of game time. There was never a lapse in the Aztecs’ intensity; New Mexico simply could not contend with SDSU’s consistent pace and energy

To open the contest, the Aztecs made their presence known as they poured 12 unanswered points on the Lobos in the first quarter. New Mexico did not make a field goal until after the halfway mark of the opening quarter, which was a tip-in by forward Hulda Joaquim.

The Lobos’ inability to put the ball in the basket allowed senior forward Cali Clark to haul in a season-high 17 rebounds. Clark also contributed 13 points on 6-12 shooting. Her 6’3” frame compounded with a dire urge to clean the glass perplexed New Mexico’s bigs and put the Lobos in foul trouble. Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson shared her thoughts about Clark’s performance postgame (per goaztecs.com).

“She was really aggressive and her defense and rebounding was key today. I wish we had her longer than just this year.”

A dazzling performance turned in by freshman guard Naomi Panganiban was one of the few offensive bright spots for the Aztecs. Panganiban has been the definition of consistency for SDSU throughout the season. With 17 points in Saturday’s action, she has now scored 10 or more points in five out of her last seven games.

Another regular contributor for SDSU throughout the season has been freshman Natalia Martinez, who finished with zero points in her 23 minutes of action. Martinez found other ways to continue her consistent output as she grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists.

The major headline for the Aztecs was the fact that Kim Villalobos played in her program-record 142nd game donning the Scarlet and Black. In her 26 minutes of play on the road, she was a jack of all trades for SDSU. Villalobos accumulated 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Coach Terry-Hutson was very quick to commend her squad on their defensive effort (per goaztecs.com).

“To hold them to 46 points, well below their average, is why we won the game. We played like a team determined to win.”

What the Aztecs did not possess on the offensive side of the floor was made up for on the defensive end, hence the season-low point total by their opponent.

With Saturday afternoon’s win, SDSU improves to 7-2 in away games. They also procured their fifth conference win, thanks to a two-game win streak. As March looms, every conference win will play an enormous role in the Aztecs’ postseason success.

The quest for a Mountain West title continues for SDSU as they voyage north to Fresno State to battle the Bulldogs on Feb. 5 at 6:00 p.m.