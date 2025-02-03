Men’s golf garners a second-place finish at the Southwestern Invitational

Sherwood Country Club played host to a top-tier field Jan. 27-29 for Pepperdine’s Southwestern Invitational. Many top programs like No. 5 Texas, No. 10 UCLA, No. 11 Arizona and many more top 50 squads were gunning for the title (all rankings courtesy of Clippd Scoreboard).

Round one was the best day for No. 32 SDSU as many golfers finished under par. In fact, the worst counting score for the Aztecs was even-par. Sophomore Nathan Sampson led his team with a 4-under 67, carding three birdies and an eagle. The only negative of his round was a lone bogey on the par-3 3rd hole.

Other contributing Aztecs in the preliminary round were junior Chanachon Chokprajakchat and the newly minted Latin American Amateur Champion senior Justin Hastings, both at 2-under par. The upperclassmen duo combined for five birdies, one eagle, and only three bogeys.

Bringing up the rear in round one for SDSU was freshman Harry Takis, who fired an even-par 71. Takis showed a great deal of resilience in the opening round, as two of his three bogeys were followed by birdies on the ensuing hole. His ability to bounce back from disappointing holes was a driving force behind the Aztecs’ round-one lead (8-under par 276).

Before the second round began, SDSU carried a commanding six-stroke lead over No. 15 Vanderbilt and a seven-stroke lead over No. 43 USC. However, the Aztec lead did not last long as the team was 2-over through their first nine holes.

The Aztecs cashed in 13 birdies or better in round one and continued to tally 12 more birdies or better in round two. However, they also collected 16 bogeys or worse in Tuesday’s round two action, nine more than their opening round total of seven.

SDSU dealt with firmer greens and drier fairways as every Aztec teed off successively at the four latest tee times. Combining the hardest scoring conditions with the fact Takis was unavailable in the second round due to injury meant the Aztecs had the odds stacked against them.

Still, Hastings and Chokprajakchat did all they could to keep their team in contention as they both finished round two at even-par. The key to their success was each golfer’s ability to successfully navigate Sherwood’s longer par 4s (440 yards or more). Both Hastings and Chokprajakchat played these holes at even-par and one-under par, respectively.

The Achilles heel for SDSU in the second round were the over-par rounds by Sampson and junior Tyler Kowack. Both scores were forced to count because of Takis’ untimely injury.

The Aztecs were unable to keep their foot on the gas through the first two rounds as they fell into a tie for second place with the No. 5 Texas Longhorns at 566 (2-under). No. 44 UNLV led the field at 564 (4-under).

The mission was clear for the Aztecs in round three: avoid the big numbers. The total number of bogeys or worse decreased (11 in the third round) in the final round, proving vital to the team’s success. The amount of birdies or better dramatically increased for the Aztecs as well. SDSU carded an astounding 17 birdies or better, the most they had in any round of the Southwestern Invitational.

The standout performance of the third round for the Aztecs was a banged-up Takis, who fired a 3-under 68 consisting of five birdies or better. Once again, resilience was the name of the game for Takis because, despite his lingering injury, he was able to come through for his team and keep them in the contest throughout the final round.

Both Hastings and Kowack finished the third round under-par (68 and 69, respectively). They combined for nine crucial birdies, steadying the ship for the Aztecs in the final round.

Chokprajakchat also poured on three birdies of his own, but four bogeys diminished their effect as his final round score was a 1-over par 72.

As the sun set over Sherwood Country Club, the stakes rose. If the Aztecs played their 54th hole at 2-under par, they would be in a playoff with the pesky Longhorns. Both Takis and Kowack made birdies, Hastings made par, but a costly bogey by Chokprajakchat kept SDSU from the title. The Aztecs finished the tournament at 845 total strokes (7-under), which was good enough for solo second place.

Two clutch birdies on the 54th hole by the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (844 total strokes, 8-under) allowed them to hoist the team trophy at the Southwestern Invitational.

Junior Wells Williams from No. 15 Vanderbilt took home the individual title at 208 total shots (5-under). Notable individual finishes for the Aztecs were Justin Hastings (T-2nd, 4-under 209) and Chanachon Chokprajakchat (T-10, 1-under 212).

The Aztecs’ next chance to grab a team title comes at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate hosted by the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at The Ocean Course at Hokuala Feb.13-15.