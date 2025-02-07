San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

Water Polo eyes breakthrough season with depth, chemistry, and rising stars

With a strong returning core in Claudia Valdes and Mimi Stoupas, the Aztecs look to build on last year’s success, aiming for a deeper postseason run in 2025
by Roman Aguilar, Sports Editor February 7, 2025
Christie Yeung
San Diego State attacker Claudia Valdes aims and looks to launch a ball towards the goal against University of Pacific last season at the Aztec Aquaplex.

With a mix of experienced returners and fresh talent, the San Diego State water polo team is preparing for a season filled with high expectations. Coming off a competitive first few weeks of play, the Aztecs are looking to build on their chemistry and push for a strong campaign in 2025. Head coach Dana Ochsner is optimistic about the team’s trajectory, emphasizing the importance of growth and adaptation.

“We have a solid core of returners who have really stepped up, and we’re excited about the younger players stepping into bigger roles,” Ochsner said. “One of our main goals this season is to develop our depth and ensure that every player is contributing in some capacity. This is a team that plays for each other, and that’s a big part of what makes us special.”

The Aztecs completed last season with a winning record (17-15) for the first time in seven years and finished third at the 2024 GCC Tournament. SDSU has reached the semifinal round in each of the last 10 GCC tournaments, and the team is eager to build on this success in 2025.

One of those key returners is junior attacker Claudia Valdes, who has consistently contributed to the team’s offense. Over the offseason, Valdes focused on refining her all-around game, prioritizing team play over personal statistics.

“I don’t consider myself just a goal scorer,” Valdes said. “It’s about playing with my teammates, assisting, and drawing exclusions to create more opportunities on offense. That’s what I’ve been working on—finding ways to help the team beyond just putting the ball in the net.”

Valdes, who led the team in goals (70) and points (106) last season, is a standout performer for the Aztecs. In addition to her scoring prowess, she also led the team in steals (35), blocks (16), and shots (134), making her a versatile asset. Valdes ranked second in the GCC for points and first in blocks. She is looking forward to helping the team maintain its strong chemistry, especially as teams begin to defend SDSU more closely.

“It’s tough because teams are defending us differently, but we just have to communicate with the coaches, watch film, and figure out ways to stay effective,” she said. “Even if I’m being defended more tightly, I want to keep contributing and finding ways to help.”

Stepping into a leadership role this season, Valdes is also working to mentor younger players and reinforce the team’s chemistry.

“We’ve done a great job of building team chemistry this year,” she said. “We all play for each other, cover for each other, and have each other’s backs. That’s something I want the younger players to understand because that’s how we succeed as a team.”

San Diego State center Mimi Stoupas fights for possession of the ball against Stanford earlier last season at the Aztec Aquaplex. (Jamie Sanchez)

Another standout from the team is sophomore center Mimi Stoupas. Stoupas credits her teammates and the team-first mentality for her efficiency in high-pressure games.

“In those kinds of games, we just want to put wins on the board,” Stoupas said. “The girls give me great passes, and I just try to finish. Against a team like CBU, we always have tough battles, so I wanted to step up and make an impact.”

Stoupas, who earned All-Freshman Team honors in 2024, ranked second on the team in goals (34) and led the squad in shot percentage (.542) and ejections drawn (43). She is focused on building upon her freshman-year success while contributing to the team’s overall goals.

“It’s not about me,” Stoupas said. “It’s about what I can do to help the team. I want to help us finish in the top 15, and whatever it takes to get us there, I’m willing to do it.”

She also emphasized the importance of team chemistry, particularly in her position.

“It’s a team sport, and I just happen to be in the right place at the right time,” she said. “My role is to pull defenders and create opportunities, whether for myself or my teammates. That’s something we’ve been working on a lot.”

With the departure of key players from last season, Stoupas recognizes the pressure to step up but remains focused on the team’s success.

“I would love to top what I did last season, but it’s not about me,” she said. “It’s about what I can do to help the team. I want to help us finish in the top 15, and whatever it takes to get us there, I’m willing to do it.”

Ochsner echoed the importance of leadership and development, highlighting how players like Valdes and Stoupas are stepping into larger roles.

“This team has a great mix of experienced leaders and hungry young players,” Ochsner said. “We’re working on refining our offensive strategies and improving our defensive discipline. If we keep playing for each other, we’ll be a tough team to beat.”

