Women’s golf narrowly falls to Long Beach State in inaugural spring season match

SDSU opposed No. 50 Long Beach State in a two-team match at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, CA on Monday to open their 2025 spring season.

The starters for the Aztecs were junior Stephanie Barbaglia, sophomore Ema Narita, freshman Kylie Phi, sophomore Nikki Kato and freshman Emilia Omander. SDSU’s individual competitors were senior Maya Benita and freshman Emma Delwes.

The Aztecs leaned on Narita and Barbaglia on Monday and are hoping to do that all season as they both made the Mountain West Championship last year. Barbaglia led last season’s team in stroke average (73.76) while Narita holds the program record for the lowest stroke average by a freshman (73.83).

At The Farms, Barbaglia and Narita combined for seven birdies and both shot a 2-over 74, which was the team-low. Barbaglia also concluded her back nine under-par (the only Aztec to do so). The duo unfortunately totaled eight bogeys or worse in Monday’s action (three and five, respectively).

The third counting score for the Aztecs was courtesy of Kylie Phi, who tacked on a team-leading five birdies of her own. However, seven bogeys or worse brought her final score to a 2-over 74, matching Barbaglia and Narita.

The trio of 74s was thanks to the golfers’ ability to cash in on the par-5 scoring holes. None of the three made bogey on the four par-5s, aiding in their ability to keep SDSU in Monday’s match.

The final counting score was supplied by Kato, who mustered only one birdie. She, unlike her aforementioned teammates, did not take advantage of the four par-5s; she shot a combined 3-over on those holes. Kato finished her round at The Farms carding an 11-over 83.

Omander’s score did not count for SDSU as she finished 13-over par (85).Individually, Benita and Delwes tried to acclimate to The Farms, playing it for the first time in a competitive setting as an Aztec. Benita is a transfer from the University of Arizona and Delwes is a freshman from Germany.

Benita logged a valiant 18 holes, carding an 8-over 80 with two birdies. If Benita can continue to log low rounds, she will be a key piece for the Aztecs moving forward. Her senior experience and leadership could prove valuable as the Aztecs maneuver through their spring season.

Delwes was unable to better Benita’s 80, turning in a 13-over 85, consisting of only one birdie.

The Aztecs’ final score for the competition was a 17-over 305, just short of Long Beach State’s 14-over 302.

The Beach were led by a tandem of freshmen twin sisters- Jasmine and Janae Leovao. Jasmine finished her round at an even-par 72, highlighted by a 1-under par front nine. Janae fired a 1-over par 73.

Erin Lee and Madison Le rounded out the counting scores for the Beach at 6-over and 7-over, respectively.

The difference maker for the Beach on Monday was their ability to simply make fewer bogeys than SDSU. It is an elementary part of golf, but avoiding the bigger numbers is what separates the good teams from the great teams.

Increasing the number of pars and birdies will only benefit the Aztecs moving forward. Also, as the newer members of the team settle into college golf at SDSU, the scores will become consistently lower.

The Aztecs have a quick turnaround as they host the San Diego State Classic at The Heights Golf Club on Feb. 10 and 11. The first group will tee off around 8:00 a.m.