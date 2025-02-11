Women of Color Empowerment Group fosters community and mental well-being

San Diego State University’s Gus & Emma Thompson Black Resource Center hosted the Women of Color Empowerment Group’s first session of the spring semester on Thursday, Feb.6, offering students an opportunity to discuss identity, mental health and empowerment in a supportive setting.

The event was facilitated by Dr. Koko Nishi and Dr. Zemed Berhe, licensed clinical psychologists at Counselling & Psychological Services. Their expertise in mental health and intersectionality guided discussions and activities designed to provide validation, encouragement and community support for women of color.

The group was first established in 2019, following feedback from students who expressed the need for a space to discuss their identities and mental well-being.

“We were hearing a lot of feedback and student interest in creating a Women of Color group,” Dr. Berhe said. “We wanted to provide a supportive, confidential space for women of color to navigate intersectional identities while also normalizing mental health topics and reducing stigma.”

For many students, the Women of Color Empowerment Group provides a much-needed sense of community.

Reychel Joy Robles, a first-year graduate student in the SDSU School of Communication, has been attending the group gathering since her undergraduate years.

“As a first-generation Filipina, Asian American, I come here because there are not a lot of spaces like this on campus,” Robles said. “This is one of the few spaces where I feel safe to be my authentic self — not just emotionally, but physically as well. When those needs are met, I’m able to focus on my emotional healing, talk about our feelings and support one another.”

During the event, students engaged in a vision board activity, creating personal reminders of self-empowerment and positivity. The activity encouraged attendees to set personal goals and affirmations, reinforcing the group’s commitment to mental well-being and self-care.

Sabrina Tedtaotao, a first-time attendee, explained how she truly enjoyed the experience.

“I had a really good time here. This is my first time, and I felt very safe in this environment with all these powerful and beautiful women,” she said. “It made me a little emotional because I’ve never been in that kind of space before. Even though I don’t know them, I just feel comforted.”

She attended this group, with the encouragement of a friend and now hopes others will experience the same support.

“I would want someone else to come to this group just to feel the safety and presence of all these women. It’s a really comforting space,” Tedtaotao added.

Dr. Nishi emphasized the availability of counseling resources for SDSU students.

“The Counseling and Psychological Services at SDSU offers individual therapy, couples therapy and groups,” she said. “We also have outreach programs and peer education opportunities for students who want to get involved.”

She also mentioned Talk It Out, a drop-in space where students can access support in various campus locations.

She encouraged students to seek support and recognize the power of shared experiences.

“It’s just such a powerful space to be surrounded by people who can understand and relate to your experiences,” she said. “There’s power in knowing you’re not alone and that you can find support from others here.”

Jenae Dellafosse, a first-year master’s student in the women’s, gender and sexuality studies program, discovered the group through her work at the Women’s Resource Center.

“If you are open to connecting with strangers, it’s a very warm and welcoming environment,” she said. “Even if you just want to sit and listen, this is a space for healing. Everyone here is such a great listener, and the facilitators have done a wonderful job creating this atmosphere.”

Dr. Berhe echoed the importance of accessible mental health resources.

“The services are part of the student tuition, and any enrolled student can access them through Student Health Services,” she said.

The Women of Color Empowerment Group is a drop-in event, hence, attendees can participate without prior registration.

For more information, students can visit the counseling and psychological services or follow them on Instagram for official communication.