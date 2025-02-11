Three dates at three price points: Ideas for your Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a day of great pressure to have a fun date, but often it can be difficult to plan a day that is within your budget. Whether you are looking for something cheaper or more expensive, let’s explore three examples of fun dates around San Diego for this Valentine’s Day at three different price points.

Lower price point: A date for two under $20

The first option is going to be more budget friendly as we attempt to keep the total cost under $20. San Diego is known for being quite expensive, but there are plenty of fun ideas on the lower end of the price range.

The beach is always a low cost classic in San Diego. For the best beach experience with lots of space and a clean atmosphere Coronado is great. Coronado however is known for being quite expensive when it comes to buying food. To avoid this expense pack a lunch. A sandwich makes great beach food and is both easy and affordable to prepare at home.

To make the date more romantic, pack a blanket and set up on the beach for sunset. Coronado has great views for the sunset with a bright orange lit sky making for a great romantic evening picnic on the beach.

The only cost associated with this date is the gas it takes to get to Coronado along with the cost of the food that was prepared in advance. This makes it very budget friendly- yet still is a romantic way to spend the evening.

Mid-Price Point: A date between $20-$100

The mid-price range has lots of options including many date classics like going out for a movie, going ice skating, mini golf, or bowling. But, one often forgot about activity that is quite fun and many people haven’t tried for themselves is axe throwing. Axe throwing is a fun date that gets you active while also being exciting and adventurous.

Axe Throw San Diego located in Mira Mesa offers an affordable axe throwing experience that is usually quite private as they don’t have many lanes. Being located in Mira Mesa also gives enjoyers the opportunity for some delicious food after throwing with options like RakiRaki Ramen, Boiling Crab and Shabu Fusion all in the area.

High Price Point: A date over $100

For over $100 there are many options of activities in San Diego.

A San Diego classic is whale watching in La Jolla. For the animal lovers this is a great way to get outdoors while seeing some amazing wildlife. February in San Diego is the time for the peak sightings for whales, making Valentine’s Day the perfect time to go.

Whale watching is around $60 per person making this a date for $120. On its own this is a fantastic way to spend Valentine’s Day, but if you have the budget to add onto your day then dinner at one of San Diego’s most iconic restaurants could be a great way to continue the date on shore.

San Diego has many great eats including El Comal in North Park, Din Tai Fung in La Jolla and Kuro Sushi on El Cajon Boulevard. Each of these spots has great quality food and a good atmosphere making them great spots for a Valentine’s dinner date.