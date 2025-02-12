Wonderfront 2025 unveils epic lineup: Daniel Caesar, Anderson .Paak, Foster The People and more

As the waves lap gently against the shore and the sun sets over the San Diego skyline, the highly anticipated Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival returns for its fourth edition on May 16-18, 2025. With an expanded lineup, immersive art and the best in live music, Wonderfront 2025 promises to be a standout event for music lovers and culture seekers alike. Whether you’re vibing to house beats, rocking out to indie anthems or soaking in soulful grooves, there’s something for every music fan at this year’s festival. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of the music in store.

Friday, May 16: Dance Grooves & Hip-Hop Energy

The weekend kicks off with a high-energy Friday, where dance and hip-hop take center stage. South Korean DJ & singer songwriting, Peggy Gou will bring her genre-blending house beats to open the festival in electrifying style. Joining the main stage is R&B hitmaker Daniel Caesar alongside a star-studded roster of hip-hop artists. From the high-energy flows of Isaiah Rashad and Freddie Gibbs to the intricate sounds of Overmono and the sultry vibes of DRAMA, Friday is set to be a celebration of beats and bold performances.

Saturday, May 17: Indie Rock, Funk, and Soulful Pop

Saturday brings an exciting mix of rock, funk, soul, and indie-pop with some of the most dynamic artists on the scene. Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals will deliver their signature blend of funk and soul, while Foster The People gets the crowd in ‘Pumped up Kicks’ with their pop anthems. Janelle Monáe will take the stage as well, known for her blendpop and soul, while Portugal The Man will elevate the vibe with their psychedelic indie-rock hits such as “Feel It Still.” STRFKR will bring their high-energy indie-electronic music, and for fans of fresh sounds, SiR, Neon Trees and Baby Rose are artists featured to perform throughout the day.

Sunday, May 18: Soulful Rock and Chill Vibes

The final day of Wonderfront 2025 is all about relaxation, reflection, and world-class musical acts. Khruangbin, known for their mesmerizing global grooves and a 2025 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, will transport fans to a dreamy soundscape, while Jason Mraz brings his signature acoustic warmth. The iconic blues-rock stylings of Gary Clark Jr. will electrify the crowd, while The Fray provides emotional indie rock for those winding down the weekend. Sunday also brings one of the most anticipated performances: the return of 4 Non Blondes, marking their first official show in 30 years. With performances from Julien Baker, Torres, and the likes of Leon Thomas and La Lom, Sunday promises to be a fittingly peaceful and powerful conclusion to the festival.

What’s New for 2025? Upgrades and Exclusive Experiences

This year, Wonderfront is introducing several changes to enhance the festival experience. For those seeking a VIP experience, the new GA PLUS ticket offers expedited entry, shaded lounges, and access to private bars and restrooms. VIP ticket holders can take advantage of exclusive boat rides, private lounges, and fast-track access to after-parties. Wonderfront is also expanding its Electric Lounge, promising an even bigger roster of top-tier DJs and producers, along with immersive art installations and pop-up shops that compliment the festival’s vibrant atmosphere.

The overall layout has also been redesigned for smoother entry, shorter lines and a more seamless experience, so you can spend more time immersed in the music, art, and community.

With an expanded lineup, new exclusive perks, and a stunning location, Wonderfront 2025 looks to be a can’t-miss event. For tickets, full lineup details, and more, head to wonderfrontfestival.com.