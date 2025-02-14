How to get back on track this New Year

Like many people, I create different New Year’s resolutions every single year. I decided that this year would finally be the year that I “read 8 books a month” or “become fluent in French.” I compile a solid list and start off strong as soon as January 1st hits. However, by the time February rolls around, I usually realize that I have already failed at almost everything I had listed.

This year, I have come to recognize that there are a few recurring factors behind why my goals don’t seem to last. If you have currently found yourself in what I like to call “The Post-New Year’s Slump,” here is a quick guide to rediscover your motivation.

Be Realistic

First of all, if you are finding that it is impossible to achieve all of your goals because a) there is simply not enough time in the day or b) you cannot seem to find the mental, physical, or emotional motivation, you may have set goals that are just not realistic. It may be time to reassess. The point of New Year’s resolutions is to create healthy, sustainable habits, not to force yourself to complete impossible daily tasks that you will end up giving up on anyway. For example, if you are someone who is new to fitness but wants to exercise more this year, instead of promising yourself that you will work out every single day for over an hour, maybe start with a few times a week for 30 minutes. The goal is sustainability, not perfection.

Ask Yourself Why

It is hard to stay on track with goals when we don’t really understand the value or reasoning behind what we are striving to attain. It is important to select goals that have meaning for you and that you believe will make a positive impact on your life. When you are losing focus, remind yourself why you set these goals in the first place. This tends to be easier when you pick goals that will benefit your life in the process of achieving them, not just once you have achieved the desired outcome. For example, a goal of studying in advance before a test will help you feel less stressed at the last minute. This is a goal that will consistently benefit your life, not just once you have passed the class.

Make a Plan

I have found that my resolutions almost always fall through when I don’t create a plan to help me achieve them. If you come up with a specific set of steps or ways to slowly work this new goal into your life, you will likely be more successful. For example, if being more proactive about your assignments is a goal of yours, maybe think about getting a planner or start consistently using google calendar to plan out your schoolwork time. If you want to learn a new skill like playing an instrument or how to improve your drawing abilities, you must schedule time throughout your week to practice. It doesn’t have to be everyday! Just often enough to slowly see improvement.

Give Yourself Motivators

Sometimes finding motivation is the trickiest part of reaching your goals. A great way to combat this is by providing yourself with little rewards for completing tasks or coming up with something to look forward to within your new routine. An example of this would be treating yourself to your favorite snack while you study or only allowing yourself to listen to a certain podcast that you love during your daily stretch. Whatever your goal is, you can find ways of making even mundane tasks feel more exciting.

Buddy Up

One amazing way to get back on track with your resolutions is to buddy up! Ask a friend or family member to join you and you can help each other. That way, you will each have a partner and you can hold one another accountable. This works for pretty much any goal. If you want to start going on afternoon walks to get some fresh air and movement in, bring a friend with you. If you want to go on social media less, set limitations with a partner. Seeing someone else who is motivated to better themselves in the same way that you are can help you to feel more up to the challenge.

Pinterest

I will forever preach about Pinterest. I have found that it can be such an incredible tool to assist you in reaching your goals. It is an amazing motivator that can be personalized for your unique ambitions. This may seem cheesy to some, but I personally love to create boards filled with uplifting quotes, as they help me maintain a healthy and productive mindset. Pinterest also has so many amazing recipe ideas if nutrition is one of your New Year’s resolutions. It can also provide clothing inspiration for those who might want to try out new ways of dressing and grow in their own personal style in 2025.

Go Easy on Yourself

Change doesn’t happen overnight. Reaching a specific milestone or implementing new healthy habits into your lifestyle takes dedication. However, these tasks also take flexibility. Not every day has to be perfect. Working hard on becoming a better version of yourself is an amazing objective, but it is extremely important to be kind to yourself throughout the process. Life is far too short to entirely deprive yourself of things that bring you joy, or to be too harsh on yourself. Giving yourself love and grace every day of the year is more important than any resolution.