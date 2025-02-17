San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
Aztecs dominate Boise State with stifling defense and standout performances

Nick Boyd and Wayne McKinney III led the way with career-highs, while a dominant defensive effort held the Broncos to their lowest point total of the season
Byline photo of Roman Aguilar
by Roman Aguilar, Sports Editor February 17, 2025
Categories:
Noah Gaxiola
San Diego State senior guard Wayne Mckinney III helps seal the win, forcing a sideline out of bounds turnover late in the second half on Saturday, February 15 against Boise State at Viejas Arena.

San Diego State (17-6, 10-4 MW) produced a stifling defensive performance, holding Boise State (17-8, 9-5 MW) to just 47 points in a 64-47 victory at Viejas Arena on Saturday night. The win marked the Aztecs’ sixth in their last seven games and their second consecutive conference victory.

The game got off to a rocky start for the Aztecs, as Boise State took an early 9-4 lead. However, the duo of Nick Boyd and Magoon Gwath quickly took control, scoring 17 of SDSU’s first 19 points. Boyd led the way in the first half, finishing with 16 of the Aztecs’ 28 points, as San Diego State weathered the Broncos’ early surge.

SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher praised his team’s approach, noting the key to the win was defensive discipline. 

“We did a good job on Cardenas. He’s a top-seven assist guy in the country with seven assists a game. He only had three tonight,” Dutcher said, highlighting the defensive schemes used to limit Boise State’s star guard Alvaro Cardenas. 

The Aztecs’ aggressive defense, which included switching on ball screens and keeping a body in front of Cardenas, was a key factor in holding the Broncos to their worst shooting performance of the season.

An efficient offense matched the Aztecs’ defense. Despite taking only 12 three-pointers, which tied their season low, SDSU shot 54.2% from the field, including timely three-pointers that helped maintain the lead. 

“We didn’t take a lot of threes, but we made enough. We were still efficient offensively,” said Dutcher. The recipe for success was the combination of driving to the basket, getting post-touches, and timely shooting.

With 5:15 left in the first half, a layup from Tyson Degenhart briefly gave Boise State a 19-18 lead, but the Aztecs quickly responded. An 11-0 run to close the first half put SDSU up 28-18, and from that point, they never looked back. Boyd and Gwath’s performances set the tone, with Gwath finishing with eight points, six rebounds, and a career-high six blocks. Boyd, who finished with a career-high 24 points, was also a key contributor in the second half, where SDSU extended its lead with a 12-0 run.

Boyd’s performance was a culmination of his growth over the season. 

“I had kind of been struggling in the conference just trying to get my footing in terms of when to pass and when to shoot. During that second half at San Jose State, I decided to be aggressive. I did the same thing tonight and took what the game gave me. If I go to score, they will collapse, or there will be an opening. If they collapse, I can make the pass.”

His 24 points helped push the Aztecs to their largest lead of the game, 23 points before Boise State responded with a 12-0 run of their own. However, the Broncos’ rally was short-lived, as SDSU maintained a comfortable lead for the remainder of the game.

Wayne McKinney III also had a notable performance, adding 10 points and becoming the latest Aztec to surpass 1,000 career points with a three-pointer early in the second half. 

“Wayne came here to win. He wants to play in March. That’s what he wants to do,” said Dutcher, speaking to McKinney’s leadership and ability to inspire his teammates. McKinney’s milestone capped off a solid team effort, with Miles Byrd also contributing 10 points.

“It means everything with all my hard work and everything I’ve been through. It’s an honor to be able to do that in front of the home crowd,” McKinney III said, reflecting on his milestone. 

Dutcher emphasized the team’s mental toughness and readiness. 

“We played a good first half up 10, and I told them, ‘Play like we’re down 17 at San Jose to start the second half. Play with desperation. Play with panic, the way you play.’ We did that,” he said. 

The Aztecs executed their game plan with precision and delivered a convincing win against a tough Boise State squad.

The win improves San Diego State’s record to 93-14 (.869) in Mountain West home games since the 2013-14 season. With the victory, SDSU also extended its home win streak when shooting at least 50% from the field to 101 games.

“We did a good job of that,” Dutcher said of his team’s defensive effort, which was evident in the Broncos’ season-low shooting percentage of 34.5%. “To hold a really good offensive team like Boise to 47 points is hats off to our defense.”

The Aztecs will look to continue their strong play when they return to action on Tuesday against Fresno State. 

“As much as we’ll enjoy it tonight, we’ll be back to work tomorrow with the coaching staff and team, getting ready for our next one,” Dutcher concluded.

San Diego State will look to extend its momentum in their next game as they prepare to face Fresno State, a team known for playing zone defense. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. PT at Viejas Arena.

