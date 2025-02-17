Buzz Buzz Buzz! “Yellowjackets” season three episode one premiere review

Showtime’s hit series “Yellowjackets” is back this Valentine’s Day with season three.

The series centers on a high school soccer team who intends to take a plane to nationals when it crashes in the Canadian wilderness. The team is stranded for a year and a half in the wilderness and are left to fend for themselves with little to no hope of rescue. If you haven’t watched seasons one and two, warning, this review contains spoilers.

We left off last season with the cabin burning down in the teenage timeline and Natalie, played by Juliette Lewis, being killed by Misty, played by Christina Ricci, in the adult timeline.

This leads us into season three with the question of how do the teenage Yellowjackets survive the winter without the cabin. It also asks how the adult Yellowjackets are coping with the death of Natalie.

Of course, we all want to know the answer to the biggest question of the series. Who is ‘pit girl?’ I don’t think they have that reveal in the cards for this season.

Since the season begins at the start of the summer solstice and pit girl dies in the winter, the timeline doesn’t align.

Now while it is possible that we time jump ahead a couple months- I doubt we will discover the identity of pit girl until her death comes up in the narrative present due to how big of a reveal is anticipated with pit girl.

We open season three with Mari, played by Alexa Barajas, being chased through the woods by the other girls. This is an immediate call to season one’s opening scene of the pit girl being chased by the other Yellowjackets.

These show parallels appear throughout episode one, reminding the audience of moments they liked from previous seasons. When the girls sit down for their Summer Solstice feast the audience is reminded of season two when the Yellowjackets ate Jackie, played by Ella Purnell. We also get a parallel when Mari falls into the hunting pit and looks up at Coach Ben, played by Steven Krueger, and we are reminded of the pit girl.

These constant parallels between Mari and pit girl make the obvious connection for the audience that Mari could possibly be the pit girl, although we still have other contenders for who it could be.

Now, onto what could have been improved with the season: seeing adult Misty start heavily drinking, despite previously telling Natalie not to, feels a little unrealistic for what has been established for the character in the past.

For the teenage timeline, it is starting to become somewhat unbelievable how advanced the skills they’ve developed in the woods are. For example, the shelters seem to be too complex and well constructed for a group of teenage girls. However, since the audience knows the girls are unreliable narrators, it could explain some of the unbelievable parts of what happened in the woods.

Going into the rest of the season, we can expect the teenage Yellowjackets to devolve further into delusion as their time in the wilderness takes a further toll. From the trailer, we can see the Yellowjackets dancing around a fire, suggesting that the ritualistic nature of the religion they have created during their time in the wilderness will make more appearances throughout the season.

For the adult Yellowjackets, we can expect Taissa and Van, played by Tawny Cypress and Lauren Ambrose respectively, to be further impacted by Van’s cancer diagnosis and Taissa’s mental state. For adult Shauna, played by Melanie Lynskey, we can expect her to be further haunted by their time in the wilderness. And, for adult Misty we can expect Natalie’s death to continue to affect her.