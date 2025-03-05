Service Organization Fair provides SDSU students with volunteer opportunities





On Thursday, Feb. 27, a variety of service-based organizations tabled in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union, offering a wide range of volunteer opportunities for students from lifeguarding for Parks and Recreation to gardening at Paradise Hills Native Garden, these non-profits make sure that there is a chance for everyone to pitch into the community.

Some tables at the event looked for volunteers who wanted to work alongside the youths. Those interested could look into the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. Anyone who looks to volunteer or intern in aquatics, as a park ranger, golf, special events and recreation could explore their options at San Diego’s Parks and Recreation.

Virtually tutor second to sixth graders one-on-one could be done through Step Up Tutoring. They are a nonprofit that started in California dedicated to helping students in math and literacy. The organization partners with school districts nationwide so that teachers can share Step Up Tutoring as a resource to parents whose children may need extra support.

Students could also volunteer at Camp Ronald McDonald to become summer camp counselors for cancer patients and their family members. They are a nonprofit pediatric oncology camp.

Hanna Oshana, a staff member who quit her engineering job to work at the camp, said that she “couldn’t stop coming back.”

“Camp is all about these kids coming up and having the opportunity to take off the label of ‘Cancer Kid’ or ‘Sibling of the kid who’s bald,’” Oshana said. “What we believe is that whomever in the family, whether it’s their child or a sibling, whoever in the family has cancer, the entire family actually has cancer, because they’re all in it, right?”

Children who go to camp get to hold the title of an expert archer or a rock star on stage for their time there. Volunteers could be a part of that child’s life and inspire them to put on new labels.

The San Diego Blood Bank encourages volunteers for the role of bloodmobile greeter, donor center host, special events and office administration, as well as blood donors. These are long term volunteer opportunities designed to save lives and connect with others within the community.

The SDBB collects over 2,000 pints of blood per year from donors, saving the lives of those in need of blood.

The Wesley House is a Student Residence Food Pantry located right next to campus, but anyone is welcome to the resources they offer. They provide to those looking for food, housing, tutoring or other necessities for college students. Those looking to volunteer are welcome to contact Amber Miller, the Student Services Assistant at amber@sdwesleyhouse.org.

I Love A Clean San Diego is working towards eliminating waste in the city, hosting regular cleanup events and even clothing swaps. They also aim to educate others through presentations at elementary schools.

Marina Pangiliman, a staff member who hosted the organization’s table, said, “I think right now we have a lot of consumerism [and] fast fashion, so educating folks on that, no matter what age, but I feel like especially young people, is really important.”

For students who are interested in caring for the environment, they could volunteer for Paradise Hills Native Garden, a 5-acre community park that was once a landfill. It has since been converted to a water-wise native plant garden.

The San Diego River Park Foundation is working to create and connect existing trails along the San Diego River. The foundation began in 2001 after California’s largest sewer spill dumped 34 million gallons of untreated sewage into the San Diego River and went completely unnoticed for a week.

The foundation is now working on creating education centers in Mission Valley. They work on habitat restoration and have acquired over 3,000 acres of land through donation or fundraising where they observe the land and the species that inhabit it.

Shane Conta, a former intern and current staff member, said that he is eager to recruit more volunteers.

“Volunteers essentially can show up and we have all the projects ready to go,” Conta said. “We can pick up 5,000 pounds of trash in three hours. We can plant 500 plants in three hours. We can do all this awesome stuff.”

The ​​La Jolla Town Council is a nonprofit organization run by volunteers, and is a place where citizens can voice their concerns for city affairs. They are currently petitioning against an AT&T cell tower that is planned to be placed near La Jolla’s bike path.

Students who are able to commit to the two-year requirement abroad could apply to volunteer for the Peace Corps. The Peace Corps is a federal agency that offers service opportunities in over 60 countries. Volunteers would be housed by a family in their chosen country.

Miguel Sanchez, a fourth-year student majoring in International Security and Conflict Resolution, said that he is going to El Salvador to be a youth and development volunteer with the Peace Corps.

Sanchez’s choice to spend time abroad was easy. He is currently a soldier in the U.S. Army Reserves and will be released in May.

“I’m a big humanitarian. I like the idea of helping people and being of service to others,” said Sanchez. “I’m looking for somewhere where I can apply my time and skills wisely. It’s not only an international experience, it’s a professional experience.” Those looking to embark on a journey abroad with the Peace Corps have the opportunity to work in agriculture, community service, economics, and public health.

No worries if you missed the event, these opportunities still stand through these organizations’ websites.