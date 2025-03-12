Native Resource Center aims to uplift through education with the fifth annual Native and Indigenous Research and Arts Symposium





The Native Resource Center (NRC) recently hosted its fifth annual Native and Indigenous Research and Arts Symposium (NIRAS) from March 6-7 in San Diego State University Montezuma Hall. NIRAS invited local groups, tribes and collectives to perform and participate in the event.

Upon first entering Montezuma Hall, students are greeted by the artistic work of a collective participating in the occasion. Known as the Beehive Design Collective, the collective creates art that represents a contrasting perspective to the Western narrative of education. In addition, books about Indigenous and Native identity and knowledge are circulated for attendees to pick up and read.

With an array of visual performances, informative presentations and artistic symbolism decorated throughout the hall, the event’s purpose promoted frameworks of indigenous education that are otherwise not acknowledged in traditional Western settings.

Presentations from varying disciplines were encouraged to center Indigenous research as the primary focus of their work. Students from the NRC selected a topic to present and research for the year. Topics were said to require one of the four pillars of the NRC: decolonization, education, indigenous philosophy and wellness.

One panelist, third-year Communications and American Indian Studies double major Malaya Pojas, spoke about her great-grandfather, John Rodriguez, and his lived experiences as an Indigenous man. She allowed audience members to pass around a hand-woven basket from her great-grandmother, Anita Rodriguez.

Delving into his life, a family investigation ensued, which provided Pojas with more information about her ancestry and now she encourages others to do the same.

At the end of her presentation, she gave a shoutout to her family, who were sitting in the audience for their ongoing support.

The importance of the investigation and sharing about her grandfather was paramount.

“It was hard, I felt emotional reading it out loud,” Pojas said. “ … Speaking out about stories I was always so curious about growing up…Being able to open the door to that was emotional in itself and healing.”

Pojas inviting her family, the driving force of her familial investigation, was a significant experience for the special event.

“My family was really excited, they didn’t have the opportunity to go to college either, so I got to show them around,” she said. “ … I know they’ve been worried about me being at college, so I think them seeing what I did today let them know that I was doing ok here.”

Following this presentation, Collaborative of Native Nations for Climate Transformation and Stewardship (CNNCTS) presented at the event to share information about the different work Native and Indigenous people are doing to benefit the environment and climate change in their respective communities.

Then SDSU professor and co-leader of the organization, Megan Jennings, led on a discussion with the panelists, Henry Najera of the Luiseño Indians, University of Cal State Long Beach professor Theresa Gregor, Cliff Devers of the Pauma Yuima Band of Mission Indians and Johnny Bear Contreras of the San Pascual Band of Mission Indians, to reflect upon their time collaborating with CNNCTS and how it affects the work within each of their fields.

Afterward, Chris Medellin, director of the Native Resource Center, discussed the origin of the symposium.

“The symposium was created by students that were a part of the Native American Student Alliance with extensive backgrounds and they wanted to be in the academic realm of providing research for their own communities,” Medellin said.

The symposium, which began in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was inspired by the students’ desire for a presence in the academic community.

“Students face adversity when they bring some of their ideas to traditional settings, but we created space here,” Medellin said.

He also discusses the importance of having an event in academic spaces that reflects the needs of Native and Indigenous communities.

“We’ve seen a lot of different ways in which students are able to root their work in supporting tribal communities,” Medellin said. “They show up; focusing on Indigenous epidemologies of storytelling and students want their families to be here and do that.”

Most importantly, Medellin wants the event to feel like a seat at the table, listening to stories and research of one another.

“I tell the students to bring their families, bring their friends and community and tribal councils,” he said. “Envision you’re sitting at the dinner table, telling your family about the work you’re doing. It’s really worked out for us that way.”

The Native Resource Center continues to host related events to uplift Native and Indigenous excellence in academia. The symposium gives way to the future of the next coming congregations seeking to challenge and break the barriers within higher education.