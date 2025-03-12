Flo Milli headlines Greenfest 2025 in a lively and upbeat show





After a week full of dreary and wet weather, the stubborn rain finally let up for the special night of the Greenfest concert on March 7 at the CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at San Diego State University.

Featuring Flo Milli and The White Collars, the concert filled the amphitheater with music, energy and a celebration of self-confidence, a quality that Flo Milli’s music embodies through and through.

Tamia Monique Carter, known professionally as “Flo Milli,” is a rapper and songwriter from Alabama who started writing songs when she was 9 years old, releasing her first solo song in 2015. After her 2019 singles “Beef FloMix” and “In the Party” went viral on TikTok, she received a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America and signed with Justin Goldman’s ’94 Sounds, a record label under RCA Records.

Before the night’s performances began, the Greenfest Committee introduced themselves and talked about the purpose behind Greenfest: promoting sustainability and environmental awareness.

“We wanted to show that when we come together, we can create a meaningful and lasting change,” said Acacia Sellars, chair of the Greenfest Committee. “That’s why this week has been filled with a variety of well-planned, thoughtful, and engaging events hosted by the Aztec Student Union board, Greenlove and the Student Diversity Commission.”

“Each event was designed to not only promote sustainability, but also showcase the power of art,” Sellars continued. “Art allows us to use creativity to speak up, connect with others and inspire action, raising awareness of what’s happening in the world and motivating us all to take steps towards change.”

The night began with an opening set from The White Collars, the winners of the SDSU Battle of the Bands, featuring Neil Kuhn and Cameron Power on guitar, Aidan Dominé on drums and Ben Freeman on bass.

The White Collars made use of a wide range of instruments, incorporating conga drums and trombone into their performance. Donning white collared shirts, true to their name and brand, they covered “Aeroplane” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and performed a collection of their original songs, such as “Break the Wall,” “Rollercoaster” and “Time to Give Up.”

The band members showcased their light-hearted and goofy personalities in many humorous on-stage moments, such as when Kuhn stood behind Freeman and pretended to play his bass from behind while Freeman continued playing trombone. The audience roared with laughter at the comedic bit.

Between their enthusiastic dancing and quick instrument switches, The White Collars’ energy and pizazz was infectious, spreading to the front row as fans cheered and reached toward the stage.

After nearly an hour of waiting, fans growing more antsy by the minute, Flo Milli finally came to the stage. Despite being several months pregnant, she was determined to put on an exciting show.

The rapper opened with the song “FLO MILLI,” followed by “Understand,” “Bed Time,” “Like That B****” and more.

As pink and purple lights enveloped the stage, Flo Milli called out to her long-time fans before performing “Beef FloMix,” the song that started her rise to fame.

“Seeing Flo Milli live was such a fun experience,” said Ailamae De Guia, a second-year television, film and media production major at SDSU. “I remember listening to ‘Beef FloMix’ in 2019 when it first came out and being able to hear it live and see her in person was so surreal.”

“I didn’t realize she had so many old hits,” said Nico Salazar, a third-year psychology major at SDSU. He added that hearing Flo Milli perform “Beef FloMix” was one of his favorite parts of the night.

At one point, Flo Milli even came down to the floor to interact with fans while singing her setlist, which contained other hits such as “Bundles 2,” “I Am,” “In the Party” and “Conceited.”

“Put a light up if you’re feeling conceited!” Flo Milli shouted to the crowd.

The audience transformed into a sea of cell phone lights, but instead of using them to create a sentimental atmosphere as most concerts do, the lights at this concert represented the hype and confidence radiating from each person.

“San Diego State University, I had so much f****** fun with (you all)!” Flo Milli shouted before starting her final song of the show and biggest hit of 2024, “Never Lose Me.”

Audiences screamed with excitement, as many had been waiting all night for this song.

“I thought that she was really energetic,” said Sofia Jimenez, a third-year criminal justice major at SDSU. “Obviously she’s pregnant, but she still gave it her all and really made it a good, fun (and) energetic experience for SDSU students.”

After a short but exciting set, Flo Milli thanked her audience and exited the stage as waves of students made their way out of the venue, another successful Greenfest down in the books.