Fearless Freshman: Naomi Panganiban rises to the moment in SDSU’s triple-overtime conference title win

In just her first season, the freshman guard has embraced the pressure of championship basketball to help the Aztecs claim the Mountain West crown
by Roman Aguilar, Sports Editor March 13, 2025
Sam Nichols
Naomi Panganiban, San Diego State guard, holds up a March Madness ticket after the Aztecs won the Mountain West Championship in Las Vegas against Wyoming in triple over time at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 12, 2025.

LAS VEGAS — The moment was almost surreal. As the final buzzer sounded in San Diego State’s 72-68 triple-overtime victory over Wyoming in the Mountain West Championship, freshman guard Naomi Panganiban stood amid the celebration, taking it all in. The journey that had started just months ago as an eager newcomer had now led to her becoming a conference champion.

Panganiban, a first-year guard, has embraced the challenges of transitioning from attending La Jolla Country Day High School in La Jolla to the collegiate level. As a San Diego native navigating the highs and lows of being a freshman on a veteran-led team, she proved she belonged in the biggest moments of the season.

“Honestly, we just wanted to win so bad,” Panganiban said. “Ever since this summer, we can see—I mean, I saw it personally, like it was going to be different. We wanted it so bad. I’m grateful for my coaches and my teammates for believing in me and trusting in me for having the ball even in these big games. Just a testament to us and all our hard work, so I’m really happy.”

That trust was evident throughout the season as Panganiban steadily earned playing time and became a key contributor in San Diego State’s backcourt. Her poise under pressure and ability to adapt quickly to the collegiate game have been invaluable assets for head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson.

San Diego State guard Naomi Panganiban looks to pass between Wyoming players Emily Mellema (2) and Mikyn Hamlin (45) during the Mountain West Championship in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 12, 2025. (Sam Nichols)

“It meant a lot,” Panganiban said about being trusted with key shots in the game. “Just like I said before, just the fact that they trust me, it just builds my confidence to be able to take those last shots. I really wanted to make it, but I didn’t.”

Against Wyoming, Panganiban didn’t shy away from the spotlight. She played with composure beyond her years, making smart decisions with the ball and stepping up on defense. In 46 minutes of action, she scored 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting, showcasing her ability to contribute in clutch moments.

“It means a lot,” Panganiban said about winning the Mountain West Championship. “I grew up watching the games at Viejas, so just to see it come to life, like it was one of my dreams just to be able to give back to my city and my family, play in front of my family. Yeah, it meant a lot.”

For Panganiban, winning a Mountain West Championship in her freshman season is just the beginning. With a championship already under her belt, Naomi Panganiban has cemented herself as a player to watch for the Aztecs, proving that even as a freshman, she is more than ready for the moment

