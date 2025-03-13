Fearless Freshman: Naomi Panganiban rises to the moment in SDSU’s triple-overtime conference title win





LAS VEGAS — The moment was almost surreal. As the final buzzer sounded in San Diego State’s 72-68 triple-overtime victory over Wyoming in the Mountain West Championship, freshman guard Naomi Panganiban stood amid the celebration, taking it all in. The journey that had started just months ago as an eager newcomer had now led to her becoming a conference champion.

Panganiban, a first-year guard, has embraced the challenges of transitioning from attending La Jolla Country Day High School in La Jolla to the collegiate level. As a San Diego native navigating the highs and lows of being a freshman on a veteran-led team, she proved she belonged in the biggest moments of the season.

“Honestly, we just wanted to win so bad,” Panganiban said. “Ever since this summer, we can see—I mean, I saw it personally, like it was going to be different. We wanted it so bad. I’m grateful for my coaches and my teammates for believing in me and trusting in me for having the ball even in these big games. Just a testament to us and all our hard work, so I’m really happy.”

That trust was evident throughout the season as Panganiban steadily earned playing time and became a key contributor in San Diego State’s backcourt. Her poise under pressure and ability to adapt quickly to the collegiate game have been invaluable assets for head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson.

“It meant a lot,” Panganiban said about being trusted with key shots in the game. “Just like I said before, just the fact that they trust me, it just builds my confidence to be able to take those last shots. I really wanted to make it, but I didn’t.”

Against Wyoming, Panganiban didn’t shy away from the spotlight. She played with composure beyond her years, making smart decisions with the ball and stepping up on defense. In 46 minutes of action, she scored 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting, showcasing her ability to contribute in clutch moments.

“It means a lot,” Panganiban said about winning the Mountain West Championship. “I grew up watching the games at Viejas, so just to see it come to life, like it was one of my dreams just to be able to give back to my city and my family, play in front of my family. Yeah, it meant a lot.”

For Panganiban, winning a Mountain West Championship in her freshman season is just the beginning. With a championship already under her belt, Naomi Panganiban has cemented herself as a player to watch for the Aztecs, proving that even as a freshman, she is more than ready for the moment