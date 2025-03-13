Recap: Yellowjackets season three: Murder, sacrifice and cannibalism





We are five episodes and four weeks into the newest season of “Yellowjackets,” and season three is proving to be just as chaotic as seasons one and two.

Let’s recap some of the major plot points from these first five episodes and discuss possible theories for how the season could end.

Warning: Major spoilers for seasons one, two and three of “Yellowjackets.”

Episode One: “It Girl”

For the teenage Yellowjackets, episode one begins with celebrating the summer solstice as tensions between Mari, played by Alexa Barajas, and Shauna, played by Sophie Nelisse, rise.

Tensions rise to the point where Mari runs away from the camp and falls into a pit. The aforementioned pit was found by Coach Ben, played by Steven Krueger, and contains a box full of food and supplies.

In this scene we literally see Mari become a pit girl, but this scene raises the question if Mari is the pit girl from season one’s opening scene as well.

In the adult timeline we begin with Natalie’s, played by Juliette Lewis, funeral. With the exception of adult Misty, played by Christina Ricci, the adult Yellowjackets seem to have moved past the death of Natalie relatively fast, establishing how much they have grown apart since their time in the wilderness.

After the funeral, we see the adult Yellowjackets taking shots at a bar, where we learn that adult Taissa, played by Tawny Cypress, has stepped down from public office.

Callie, played by Sarah Desjardins, gets suspended from school for pouring food on girls who are talking bad about her mom, and the other Yellowjackets. Shauna, played by Melanie Lynskey, praises Callie for her actions to the shock of both Callie and the audience.

Adult Taissa and Van’s, played by Lauren Ambrose, romance heats back up as they share a fancy dinner date. The pair dines and dashes, leaving a waiter to chase after them, only to suffer a heart attack mid-chase.

The last scene from the adult Yellowjackets features Misty drinking herself unconscious in a bar in mourning of Natalie. It seems every known, surviving Yellowjacket chooses to get drunk when facing the death of a former teammate.

Episode Two: “Dislocation”

Episode two picks up where we left off. Mari is screaming her head off as Coach Ben tries to help her escape the pit.

Mari dislocated her knee when she fell into the pit and had to pop it back into place, leaving her struggling to walk. Despite the struggle, Coach Ben takes her to his cave, unsure of what to do with her.

We then cut to teen Shauna removing the body of her deceased son and reburying him in a more private location the other girls don’t know about.

The teen timeline ends with Shauna and Melissa, played by Jenna Burgess, sharing an intense kiss, bringing many fans to question if Shauna felt similarly for Jackie.

We open the adult timeline with Lottie, played by Simone Kessell, knocking on Shauna’s door. Shauna, in return, slams the door in her face before being persuaded by Callie to let her in.

Shauna has a dinner to go to with Jeff, played by Warren Kole, and calls Misty to babysit Lottie and Callie, making sure they don’t interact. This backfires as Misty gets drunk, allowing the two to interact.

In the post-dine and dash incident Van is feeling guilty and suggests they go to the restaurant to pay their tab. While at the restaurant Taissa discovers the waiter’s heart attack and rushes to tell Van.

Episode Three: “Them’s the Brakes”

Episode three kicks off with Mari and Ben revealing their lives to each other when Ben tells her to stand and he cuts her ropes, setting her free. Mari, despite Ben’s kindness, kicks his crutch and flees.

When Mari makes it back to camp she reveals to the girls that Ben is alive and in hiding. In true “Lord of the Flies” fashion the mob gets ready to go get Ben and punish him for burning down the cabin.

While in the cave hunting for Ben, three of the girls split from the pack. Shauna, Van and Akilah find themselves in a different part of the cave where they pass out and experience hallucinations of death.

The girls are awoken by Ben telling them it is poisonous gas. The episode closes with Nat, played by Sophie Thatcher holding a rifle to Ben telling him he is going back with the girls.

In the adult timeline Van has her own news for Tai and reveals she has gone into remission. Tai takes this as a sign that the wilderness traded the waiter’s life for Van’s and says it is a good outcome.

This scene is an immediate giveaway that the other Taissa is back, as we know normal Taissa to be against sacrifice.

While cuddling on the couch, the pair are watching TV when they see a commercial featuring the man with no eyes from Tai’s visions.

For the rest of the adult Yellowjackets nothing too meaningful occurs. Callie and Lottie continue bonding, this time while stealing expensive clothes.

When Shauna’s car stops Shauna immediately blames Misty starting a rivalry that lasts until where we leave off in the season.

When Shauna gets home she discovers Callie to be wearing the heart necklace that belonged to Jackie. Shauna interprets this as Callie being marked for sacrifice by Lottie and kicks Lottie out.

Episode Four: “12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis”

Episode four begins with the teenage Yellowjackets unsure of what to do with Coach Ben who claims he had nothing to do with the cabin fire. The girls decide to hold a trial with Misty, played by Samantha Hanratty, serving as Coach Ben’s defense.

After questioning the girls called to be witnesses, the jury of Yellowjackets determines Coach Ben to be guilty under the pressure of Shauna.

The adult Yellowjackets see more action this episode with Tai, Van and Lottie all in New York. Shauna and Jeff are trying to bring about good karma bringing them to the nursing home Misty works at.

While at the nursing home Shauna finds herself locked in the deep freezer where she immediately blames Misty despite Misty having left work hours prior.

Episode four ends with the death of Lottie who has broken her neck falling down a set of stairs.

As for who killed Lottie, a likely contender is Shauna. Shauna visits Manhattan to adopt a cat but has no one who was in the city with her, unlike Tai and Van who can vouch for each other.

Episode Five: “Did Tai Do That?”

Episode five sees the teenage Yellowjackets deciding how they will execute Coach Ben when Natalie decides it will be a firing squad, and they will draw cards to see who will fire the rifle.

Tai, played by Jasmin Savoy Brown, draws the king card and is determined to be the executioner. After struggling to fire the rifle during practice the time of execution comes and dark Tai takes over.

At the last second Lottie and Travis, played by Courtney Eaton and Kevin Alves respectfully, save Coach Ben saying he is crucial to their survival.

To make sure he doesn’t run away, we leave the teen Yellowjackets with Shauna and Melissa cutting Coach Ben’s Achilles Heel.

The adult Yellowjackets are not doing much better this episode, with Misty going to verify Lottie’s body. After doing so, she decides to go to New York to visit Lottie’s father.

At his penthouse she finds Shauna and Walter, played by Elijah Wood, already posing as Wifi technicians to snoop around his house.

The group finds nothing giving a clue to Lottie’s death and leaves New York with nothing more than they started with.

Tai and Van visit Tai’s son and ex-wife at a park, but when Tai’s son says that Tai is not herself, they decide to leave the park.

The audience is immediately clued in that dark Tai is present at the park, as her son has seemed to be able to distinguish the two versions the entirety of the show’s run.

With the end of episode five, we are fully caught up on season three of “Yellowjackets” and ready to see what the rest of the season has to hold.

Let’s Review :

Okay, so let’s review some of the biggest overall moments.

For the teens the biggest moments are Mari falling into the pit, Shauna and Melissa getting together and Coach Ben being convicted then injured. For the adults the biggest moments are Lottie dying and Van going into remission.

The main predictions for the remainder of the season are Coach Ben’s death, the death of Mari and the death of another adult Yellowjacket.

Coach Ben’s death seems inevitable for the season, as the girls have been out to get him throughout all five current episodes.

Mari’s death has also been foreshadowed throughout the season, with her fall into the pit in episode one and her later monologue in the cave.

Lastly, we can expect the death of another adult Yellowjacket as up until this point they seem to be dropping like flies. Who it will be, though, remains a mystery as we know the show is not afraid to kill off a central character.