Degenhart Dominates: Boise State’s relentless attack sinks Aztecs





LAS VEGAS — Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart made sure San Diego State felt his presence on both ends of the floor in Thursday’s Mountain West quarterfinal matchup. The junior forward played a pivotal role in Boise State’s 62-52 victory, combining efficient scoring with a stifling defensive effort that helped stymie the Aztecs’ offensive rhythm.

Degenhart led the Broncos with a commanding performance totaling 14 points, contributing key baskets and helping his team capitalize on second-chance opportunities.

One of the defining factors of Boise State’s success was its three-point shooting. The Broncos attempted 40 three-pointers, a testament to their game plan of stretching the floor and forcing the Aztecs to defend deep into possessions. While they did not shoot a particularly high percentage from beyond the arc, their ability to secure offensive rebounds and generate extra opportunities proved to be the difference.

“Yeah, what I was saying about getting an open look and we were taking it, there’s sometimes where you don’t shoot it and it ends up being a bad possession,” Dagenhart said. “We had 13 offensive rebounds tonight. So when we missed it, we went and got our own misses. I think that was a big part of our game, as well.”

Head coach Leon Rice praised his team’s aggressive strategy, which included a barrage of three-pointers.

“Tyson, we believe in him to keep shooting the ball, and it shows his character because he airballed the one before, and the play after, he hits a three,” said Boise State head coach Leon Rice. “I’m not even trying to be funny, but that shows who he is. We talk about response all the time. It doesn’t matter that he air-balled the one before. We trust him to take another shot.”

San Diego State’s defense held Boise State to 27.5% shooting from three, a number that would normally work in the Aztecs’ favor. However, the Broncos’ relentless pursuit of offensive rebounds, finishing with 11 on the night, negated SDSU’s defensive efforts.

On the other side, the Scarlet and Black’s defense had to adjust to the barrage of shots.

“Those second-chance opportunities were the difference in the game, and we didn’t get enough of them,” head coach Brian Dutcher said. “So, we missed shots and didn’t get second-chance opportunities, and they missed shots and found ways to run down long rebounds. You shoot 40 threes, there are going to be a lot of long rebounds. So, then it’s just try to beat them to that rebound, run it down, get there before they get there. There were some around the glass we didn’t get.

San Diego State forward Jared Coleman-Jones spoke about the possibility of Boise State’s shooters attempting 40 three-pointers.

“I didn’t, honestly,” Coleman-Jones said. “But I talked to them for identifying what the crux was on our team. Cardenas and some of those guys were finding switches and pulling their shots when they got their shots, and they were hitting them. It’s just tough to guard that sometimes, but we’ve got to tip our hats to them

Rice was quick to acknowledge the gameplan going against San Diego State’s defense and how they took over.

“But part of that was the offensive boards. You can’t shoot those if you’re going to stand around and watch them rebound it,” said Rice. “We didn’t. That’s the way we had to beat them, and we knew it. We were not going to beat them going in there at the rim. They’re No. 1 in the nation. No square peg, round hole, and you saw a couple times when we didn’t do the way we wanted to do it, they blocked shots.”

As for Degenhart, he remains focused on the team’s goals.

“We’re not done yet. I can promise you that. We didn’t come here to win one game, we came here to win the whole thing, and ultimately, that starts the rest of the night with us getting prepared for New Mexico, getting rest and recovery, and we’ll have great prep and be ready to go for tomorrow,” he said.

With the win, Boise State moves on in the Mountain West Tournament, while San Diego State faces an early exit for the first time in nearly two decades. At the center of it all was Degenhart, who once again proved to be a thorn in the Aztecs’ side with his clutch play and unwavering energy.