Men’s golf collects both individual and team honors at the Lamkin Invitational





No. 25 San Diego State and No. 35 University of San Diego (rankings according to Clippd Scoreboard) hosted a top-tier field at the 18th annual R.E. Lamkin Invitational at San Diego Country Club.

The likes of No. 22 BYU, No. 32 Notre Dame, No. 33 Colorado and many more competed in the highly competitive two-day event.

Leading the charge for the Aztecs was senior Justin Hastings, who fired a tournament-record 16-under-par cumulative score. To no surprise, his record-setting score enabled him to take home the individual title.

Monday’s opening day action presented perfect scoring conditions to Chula Vista. Hastings took advantage of the weather presented to him, carding eight birdies in round one. The senior standout also made four bogeys but was only two shots off of the lead heading into the second round.

Monday morning’s ideal conditions lasted into the afternoon, and so did Hastings’ ability to fire at pins. His six-under 66 consisted of four birdies, two eagles and only two bogeys. Hastings’ total score at the end of day one was 10-under par, allowing him to lead the tournament by one shot.

Hastings joined his teammates for the R.E. Lamkin Invitational after competing in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open last week. He touched on how crucial birdies are at both the collegiate and professional levels.

“Out on the PGA Tour, you have to be constantly firing [and] constantly making birdies,” said the top-ranked amateur. “Having that mindset [out on the PGA Tour] and then taking it into a college event I think helped me a lot.”

That same birdie-hungry mentality served Hastings well in Tuesday morning’s final round. He finished his opening nine holes with four birdies and no bogeys, making the turn at 4-under on the round.

Off-and-on rain dampened San Diego Country Club early in the morning, but as the day went on, the wind ramped up. Around noon, gusts of up to 21 mph tormented even the best golfers.

Hastings was no exception to the wind’s impact, making his only final-round bogey on the par-3 11th.

The Aztecs’ senior leader dug deep and made two pivotal back-to-back birdies. A stellar tee shot on the par-3 13th led to a kick-in birdie and an expert up-and-down out of the bunker on the par-5 14th enabled Hastings to steady the ship.

A birdie on 17 and a gritty two-putt par on 18 sealed Hastings’ first individual victory of the 2025 spring season.

With this outstanding individual accomplishment, Hastings inches closer to his ultimate goal: a PGA Tour card. Those who have won the R.E. Lamkin Invitational and claimed PGA Tour cards include the likes of Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, C.T. Pan and Beau Hossler.

After claiming his trophy, Hastings shared his thoughts on inclement weather.

“I grew up in conditions like this, especially the wind, so when the wind really kicked up on the back nine and I already knew I had a lead, I felt right at home,” said Hastings. “I knew everybody else would be struggling and I could rely on [the weather] I grew up in.”

Fellow senior Shea Lague posted an impressive nine-under individual performance, as well. He totaled 13 birdies and only four bogeys, allowing him to finish in a tie for sixth place.

Head coach Ryan Donovan decided not to start Lague in the team competition due to his recent struggles. After the tournament, Donovan commented on Lague’s strong showing and what it means going forward.

“We know he’s good, he’s been a great player for us all four years and we’re going to need him in the postseason,” said the Aztecs’ head coach. “It’s good for his confidence and ours.”

Freshman Harry Takis followed Hastings’ lead in the team competition. The young Australia native posted counting scores in all three rounds (five-under, four-under and three-under, respectively).

Takis’ booming tee shots enabled him to convert on 14 of his birdie opportunities, allowing for a season-best T-2 finish.

The final three Aztec starters, junior Tyler Kowack, junior Chanachon Chokprajakchat and sophomore Dylan Oyama, all had two of their three scores count towards their team’s total.

Chokprajakchat had his strongest showing in round one, carding a three-under 69.

Kowack and Oyama made their presence felt in round three. Kowack’s final-round four-under was the fourth-best score on Tuesday. Oyama signed for the best final-round score for any golfer, a seven-under 65.

SDSU’s relentless mentality was not impacted by the wind and rain in the final round. The team shot a tournament-best 20-under, stretching their one-shot lead to 16-shots.

An added advantage to home tournaments is being able to enter an increased number of individual competitors.

Coach Donovan did just that as senior Jack Townsend (-3 T-21), sophomore Nathan Sampson (-3 T-21), senior Jackson Moss (+2 T-45), senior Rugthai Thongsom (+6 T-65) and sophomore Phillip Kench (+13 86) all took part in the individual competition.

The Aztecs led the R.E. Lamkin Invitational in par-4 scoring as they played those holes at 15-under par. They also were tied for third in birdies made at 62 total.

The Scarlet and Black had by far their most complete team effort of the 2024-2025 season at San Diego Country Club; they almost doubled last year’s winning team score (22-under by co-host USD) by combining for a 43-under masterclass.

SDSU looks to build on their late-season success as they take a quick trip north to Pauma Valley Country Club to compete in the two-day Pauma Valley Invitational beginning on Monday.