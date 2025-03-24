New Diversity, Equity and Inclusion changes: What they mean for SDSU’s Black community





The Black community at San Diego State University is turning the threat posed by recent Diversity, Equity and Inclusion defunding into fuel for Black History Month.

Faculty scholar and director at SDSU’s Gus & Emma Thompson Black Resource Center (BRC), Rachael Stewart, said that despite some people wanting to undo the work of DEI, she believes that vital community connections have already been made.

“The work has been done already and we’re here now. And what you can’t take away, are those relationships and those networks of support that we’ve already been able to build,” Stewart said.

Following a change in presidential leadership, an executive order was signed on Jan. 20 to end federal funding for DEI. Since then, multiple individuals involved in DEI initiatives have been fired or forced to step down, according to The New York Times podcast “The Daily.”

On Feb. 14, the U.S. Department of Education directed institutions receiving federal funds to cease using race preferences and stereotypes in admissions, hiring and other areas. Non-compliance may result in investigations and loss of federal funding, with assessments beginning within 14 days of the letter’s issuance.

Stewart said that DEI is important due to the “programming and funding that goes towards really supporting populations that have been behind, not because they chose to be behind, but because this is the way society has been set up.”

Stewart described BRC as a hub for belonging and cultural appreciation – a place where students’ voices are heard, seen and valued.

Bringing her own experiences into her work, Stewart said that she finds fulfillment in seeing students grow into their Black identities and start embracing who they are and what they can accomplish through this program.

Third-year journalism student Jayden Hanzy reflected on his first year at SDSU, he said that he was initially shocked to realize how much of a minority he was on campus.

“I was like, dang, I have to find my community somewhere,” he recalled.

He found that sense of belonging through the BRC.

The BRC plays a key role in supporting the Black community, as the campus has less than 4% or 1,188 Black students as of fall 2024. This is compared to 11,567 white students out of 33,839 undergraduates, according to the university’s Analytic Studies & Institutional Research data.

DEI may be a relatively recent term, but its core principles trace back to the Civil War, with communities advocating for Black freedom, the dismantling of segregation, challenging stereotypes and addressing other issues.

As the American Psychological Association puts, diversity calls for the representation of all identities. Equity ensures equal access and opportunity for all. Inclusion fosters an environment where everyone feels safe to be themselves. These DEI principles are now being eliminated in legislation, education and workplaces.

Sabrina Simon, a third-year BRC mentor and worker, is a first-generation and out-of-state student who has been giving back through the Henrietta Goodwin Scholar Program for two years.

Simon guides seven mentees through their transition from high school to college and said that DEI “obviously plays a pivotal part in our education and in rooms, spaces and centers like these.”

“It has a huge impact overall. It also affects things like applying to grad school,” Simon said.

As a freshman, Simon joined the Psychology DEI Committee, where she received much-needed support. She said that stepping into a room where people who looked like her were represented and having a voice in her environment, emphasized how impactful this group has been in her career path.

Hanzy, the SDSU-chapter president of the National Association of Black Journalists, sees his leadership role as crucial in nurturing a like-minded, supportive environment for Black students in journalism.

“I do have optimism that we will use our voices to combat the potential oppression that may come our way,” he said.

For many students, Black History Month becomes a time to celebrate liberation and resilience. Simon noted how this month has become a time for her community to recharge and support one another. She said that she feels the unity more strongly this year.

“We’ll always stand together and continue to advocate and voice our opinions,” Simon said.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding DEI initiatives, the SDSU Black community is taking the challenges head-on. February was not just a month of remembrance, but also a month for resilience, support and celebration.

For Hanzy, every month is an opportunity to honor Black people, but this February held special significance.

“This month we get our credit, and rightfully so,” he said.

He explained that this February was another reason for the Black community to stick together. Their impact on SDSU and beyond matters – “and it will continue to matter as long as their efforts remain strong and their spirits high.”