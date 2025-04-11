Why you should watch “Sex and the City”





In a world full of media featuring friendships that are often deemed secondary to romantic endeavors, “Sex and the City” is revolutionary for placing friendships at the forefront.

Few shows have left as lasting of an impact on pop culture as “Sex and the City”, as it has recently resurfaced in popularity across many multi-media platforms. This series is groundbreaking and extremely relevant, diving into the complex lives of four women as they navigate the challenges of life, love, and friendship in New York City.

It’s more than continuous fashion inspo, witty dialogue, and romanticization of New York City; the show remains a timeless celebration of friendship and just how important it is in our everyday lives, especially as young adults. The show is also recognized for its feminist-forward thinking and portrayal of modern relationships

This series demonstrates how meaningful friendships can not only change the trajectory of your life but also provide you with a sense of strength, comfort, and joy. This show is a must-watch for everyone.

Sex and the City follows four incredible yet vastly different women; Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York, and Samantha JonesRegardless of their differences, they share an unbreakable bond and provide each other with endless support throughout their lives’ ups and downs, a dynamic many of us can relate to.

One of the most potent demonstrations of this friendship occurs in Season 4, Episode 3, when the group goes to a friend’s baby shower. During the event, the friend reveals to Charlotte that she has stolen her baby’s name, one that Charlotte had picked out for years at this point. Charlotte’s angeris entirely valid, as having a child and the perfect name for her baby is one of the most important things to her. In an unexpected twist, Samantha, who has been very vocal about her disinterest in having children, becomes upset on Charlotte’s behalf. She even goes as far as angrily confronting the friend who did this.

This instance shows the bond between the two friends. Even though Samantha has never wanted children, she is quick to defend Charlotte and her dreams, because that is what friendship is really about.

This example of their friendship is especially powerful because it shows that true friendships surpass personal differences. Each woman has a deep understand for the other regardless of their varying lifestyles.

This serves as a lesson for any lasting relationship. The series constantly exemplifies how friendships evolve, face challenges, and remain stable even in life’s most difficult moments.

As a college student, the show resonates with me deeply. I have come to appreciate the show’s message about the necessity of true friendship. Reflecting on my past few years at San Diego State University, I realize how important my friends have been in my day-to-day life. College is always filled with gaps of uncertainty as we all try to maintain academia, jobs, and constant personal growth. For me, friendship has helped to bridge that gap.

There are times when everything in my life has felt so overwhelming, almost like I couldn’t breathe, and was consumed by my responsibilities; time and time again, my friends have helped pull me out of the mania. Just like Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha were there for each other, my friends and I have supported each other through unreal situationship lore, career doubts, and every late-night existential crisis imaginable. Always somehow helping each other to come up with some solution to move forward successfully.

The dynamics and vast differences between the four main characters on the show resonate deeply with me because they remind me of a lot of girls I have been close friends with since freshman year.

Although we are all at different stages in our lives, career and relationship wise, I have always felt a deep sense of belonging when I am with them and understand that no matter where life takes me, they will always support me. Sex and the City also serves as a model of what true friendships should look like. Support from your friends should be unconditional, which is particularly showcased in SATC, which might not often be as present in other television shows.

When I watch movies and shows, I often feel like friendships are a secondary plotline developed to fill air time. However, Sex and the City is the exact opposite. The series shows us that romantic partners often come and go, but the center of our world really is our friends. The four women remain the heart of the show regardless of their romantic endeavors. I have always found this show particularly refreshing in a world where women’s narratives and validation are often defined by their romantic pursuits.

Other shows, like “How I Met Your Mother”, include female costars, but the central narrative is often developed around the male stars and their relationship navigation. For example, “How I Met Your Mother” follows the main character, Ted, who through his varying relationships, includes female leads like Lily and Robin, who often fall second to the plot line or are used as supporting elements.

The show is also mainly focused on Ted finding “the one” and places less emphasis on navigating the uncertainty of life with your beloved friends like “Sex and the City” does. The show does not feel complete until Ted acquires his true love, as the show is centralized around his romantic endeavors.

In contrast, “Sex and the City” focuses on the continual development of its central female friendships, teaching viewers that romantic relationships do not solely define personal fulfillment and growth.

One of my favorite quotes of the show is when Miranda says “How do four such smart women have nothing to talk about besides boyfriends?”

In typical Miranda fashion, as she incorporates her feminist ideals, while voicing her frustrations with her friends at lunch. Not only does this statement speak volumes as it encourages readers to look into their own lives and assess their behavior, but it also sets an underlying scene for the show. The show is not centralized around men, it revolves around women and the way that they deal with life. As previously discussed, in a world where women in the media are often deemed as supporting roles, SATC reminds us that we are the center and leaders of our own lives.

While romance is an essential element in the show, equal emphasis is placed on the connections between Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha, making their friendship the core of the narrative. Sex and the City proves that women can thrive and find meaning in their lives through their connections with each other, rather than only through romantic pursuits, which offers a more well-rounded and empowering portrayal of female relationship dynamics.

The show also beautifully captures how romantic friendships evolve. Throughout six seasons and two movies, we watch all of the characters grow not only individually but also within their friendships. Viewers recognize their dilemmas in scenes of the show.

Whether that be Charlotte and Samatha having clashing values but still remaining best friends or Miranda’s frustration with Carrie when she just couldn’t seem to quit Mr. Big, her love interest, these moments of frustration taught them how to compromise and made them closer. The series acknowledges that oftentimes, the most important friendships are not the ones that are filled with sunshine and rainbows but the ones that persevere despite disagreements and teach us how to work through hard times with respect, love, and honesty.















