Sessions by the Bay: San Diego’s first cannabis cafe is ready to spark a new era in cannabis culture





As California continues to refine its approach to legalized cannabis, a new frontier opens – cannabis cafes.

These establishments, blending the relaxed atmosphere of cafes with the unique social dynamic of cannabis consumption, represent a significant step toward normalizing and expanding the state’s cannabis culture.

San Diego is set to join other California cities in establishing cannabis cafes. A new business called Sessions by the Bay will become the city’s first.

Located in National City, the cafe plans to open on April 18 and will offer a regulated space for adults to consume cannabis legally.

This marks a development for the local cannabis industry and creates a new type of business in the region.

Alex Ayon, the CEO of Sessions by the Bay, describes the cafe as a major step forward.

“We have a model that we can operate that’s regulated and licensed. This just has been super exciting, and I’m glad to just be able to do it,” Ayon said.

The cafe was created in response to California Assembly Bill 1775, which was signed into law in September 2024.

This legislation revised previous cannabis regulations, “allowing dispensaries to prepare and serve hot food and nonalcoholic drinks on site as well as host live performances such as concerts and comedy shows,” according to a Los Angeles Times article.

It is built upon the foundation set by Proposition 64, which legalized adult-use cannabis in 2016, depending on the state you live in.

However, the law allowed cannabis consumption only in licensed spaces or private homes.

People who rent, live in dorms or stay in hotels often face restrictions that limit their ability to use cannabis, explained Jackie Bryant, a cannabis journalist and content strategist for San Diego Magazine.

“If you are a renter, for example, in San Diego County or are staying in a hotel, then where do you safely consume [cannabis]?” Bryant said.

The cafe aims to solve this problem by providing a safe and legal space.

Ayon highlighted the importance of such locations, saying, “Having a licensed and regulated lounge is a valuable addition to any community, otherwise there isn’t a safe place to consume.”

The cafe plans to implement strict safety measures to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent underage access, which includes security protocols, ID checks and parking lot monitoring.

“We don’t want cannabis to be abused or diverted to youth,” Ayon said. “We will have very strict protocols to protect the youth and the young in the area.”

The cafe will also educate customers on safe and responsible cannabis usage. Ayon said that staff will be trained to help customers choose products that meet their needs while ensuring proper dosing.

As cannabis cafes like Sessions by the Bay pave the way for legal and safe consumption in San Diego, discussions around personal responsibility and community impact also gain prominence.

Marcus Bush, a council member of National City, expressed optimism about the project.

“I think that cannabis should not be treated so much differently from alcohol,” Bush said.

“It’s legal in the state of California, so it should be accessible for people to purchase and consume. We need to destigmatize it. Honestly, it’s safer than alcohol from what I’ve seen. Of course, any substance can be abused, but we need a safe space to consume.”

Bush stressed the importance of educating youth and the community about cannabis to mitigate potential harms.

“A lot of it is educating the youth, having parents talk to them, especially now with the internet and access to information, we should communicate with youth about the dangers and long-term health impacts,” he said.

Bush pointed out that bans are often counterproductive, as they drive cannabis consumption into the illicit market, which can be dangerous and unregulated.

“Bans don’t work historically,” Bush said. “They’re resource-intensive for enforcement and often lead to unintended consequences, like cartel violence or unsafe products. Education and responsible regulation are more effective solutions.”

In addition to providing a safe space for cannabis use, the cafe is expected to bring economic benefits to National City.

“I think it could be something that is an economic benefit to this city since this is the first in San Diego County, and it’s been successful in LA,” Bush said.

Bush explained National City had spent years researching and discussing the idea before approving the project. He noted that while there was some opposition, the decision ultimately reflected a desire to try something new.

“There was enough support among my colleagues wanting to do something different, recognizing that cannabis is here, and bans don’t work and haven’t worked historically,” he said.

Unlike traditional dispensaries, Sessions by the Bay will offer more than just a place to purchase cannabis.

Ayon explained that the cafe is designed to create a full experience for customers.

“Rather than just selling a product and having a transaction, we can create an entire experience and a memory,” Ayon said.

The cafe’s strategy also reflects a change in the perception and use of cannabis.

Bryant explained how spaces like this could help normalize cannabis use.

“This gives people a place where they can consume out loud and hopefully, this will help with normalization and reducing stigma,” she said.

Opening the cafe required careful planning and coordination with city officials.

Ayon explained since there was no existing model for a business like this in the region, the team had to create one from scratch.

“It’s kind of a brand new venture so we had to create a lot of strategy and concepts from scratch,” he said.

Ayon hopes the cafe can serve as a model for future cannabis cafes in the region.

He also described the process as an opportunity to create something unique for National City.

For now, it represents a new chapter in San Diego County’s cannabis industry.

“It was nice to be able to just sit back and sort of figure out something unique to us and unique to our community here,” Ayon said.