Fiske Legal Series invites California Attorney General Rob Bonta to San Diego State University to shed insights into law and public service





The event was held from 5 to 8 p.m. and was a part of the Fiske Legal Series at San Diego State University. It featured tabling from several legal organizations including the California Department of Justice, the San Diego Volunteer Lawyer Program and other local legal services.

The Fiske Legal Series is an education initiative that connects undergraduate students with legal professionals to help students learn about different careers in law.

Hosted by SDSU alumni and practicing attorney John Fiske, this event aimed to illustrate the law school journey and introduce students to the diverse paths one can take to pursue a career in law.

Bonta shared that one of the most defining moments of his legal career came on the very first day of the Trump administration when President Trump issued an executive order attempting to revoke birthright citizenship.

Rather than wait for someone else to act, Bonta said he knew it was his responsibility to take immediate legal action.

“And instead of having to wonder about who was gonna do something about it, I was able to do something about it,” Bonta said. “We sued him in court and we got it struck down with a temporary restraining order.”

That moment, Bonta said, reaffirmed why he chose the legal path in the first place which is to defend constitutional rights and protect vulnerable communities.

“Right now, I feel like all the reasons I wanted to be a lawyer are coming to fruition — fighting big fights, making a difference and protecting people who need it when they’re being treated unfairly,” he said.

Fiske attributed the strong student turnout to Bonta’s prominence and relatability.

“When you have someone as high-profile and as popular as Rob Bonta, you’re going to get a lot of butts in seats,” Fiske said.

Now in its third year, the legal education series continues to grow in popularity, and Fiske said that it was about bridging the gap between undergraduate studies and law school.

“We are here to connect lawyers with undergrad students to talk about that middle piece, which is law school,” Fiske explained. “We’re trying to demystify the legal education process for undergrads.”

As a first-generation lawyer himself, Fiske understands the value of such programming.

“I knew no lawyers going into law school,” he said. “Not one. So this is a chance for people to meet lawyers and understand that the law school process is either for them or not for them.”

Bonta’s presence had a profound effect on students in attendance, many of whom are first-generation students or pursuing legal careers in hopes of uplifting their communities.

Dory Huynh, a first-year political science major on a pre-law track, said she attended the event to build connections and gain insight from legal professionals.

“I’m really passionate about just getting to know and making connections with other people to really open up my way into a legal profession,” Huynh said. “Especially with Mr. Bonta, I’m really looking up to him for being the first Filipino American Attorney General, it’s super inspiring.”

Huynh said Bonta’s story showed her that “every pathway is admirable” and by staying grounded and focused, success would be within reach.

Emily Pessin, a freshman majoring in sociology, felt similarly.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to hear from a professional in the business I want to go into and just get a lot of advice,” she said.

Pessin said the event taught her to stay open to possibilities.

“There’s not one cookie-cutter way,” she said. “There’s many different opportunities, and I shouldn’t be close-minded to one idea.”

Alexandra Beleche, a third-year political science student, attended to connect with California-based legal professionals and push herself outside of her comfort zone.

“I’m also first-gen, so I haven’t been able to know previous lawyers,” Beleche said. “It gets really nerve-wracking, especially when you’re first-gen and trying to get into this field.”

Despite the initial nerves, Beleche said the experience was empowering.

“I think I learned that there is a place for me here, and I shouldn’t be scared—that I do belong,” she said. “Even though I’m not going the corporate route, I do want to help people, and that is achievable.”

Beleche encouraged other first-generation students by reminding them that achieving their goals is possible and urged them to stay courageous and not let fear get in the way.

As for what’s next in the series, Fiske hinted at future high-profile speakers but declined to share names.

“I have a wish list. It’s a short wish list. It’s a secret in my mind,” he said with a smile.

Whether students pursue law school or not, Fiske hopes the series continues to offer clarity and courage.