Yellowjackets Season three ends full circle with the best episode in the series thus far





Warning: this review contains spoilers for episode 10 of Yellowjackets, season three.

The finale of Yellowjackets season three aired on Friday, April 11, and with it brought the answers to many long-time questions held by fans of the show.

Season one begins with the iconic “pit girl scene” which sets up the mood of the show and has left fans with many questions as to who makes up which role in the scene.

In what could be called the best episode the show has ever released, show writers finally provided fans with answers to all the identities present in the scene.

The first reveal is the identity of Pit Girl who is revealed to be Mari Ibarra, played by Alexa Barajas. This reveal has been hinted at the whole season, with her starting the season with a chase scene that directly mirrors the pit girl scene from season one. She also falls into a pit at the beginning of the season, paralleling her inevitable fall in episode 10.

The reveal of Mari to be Pit Girl was expected by many fans, but felt right in many ways because of the significance of Mari’s character to many of the dynamics present in the group.

Another major reveal is of the Antler Queen to be Shauna Shipman, played by Sophie Nelisse. With Shauna taking on leadership in the group and ordering the hunt to begin, it makes sense for her to be the Antler Queen.

Previously, Natalie, played by Sophie Thatcher, had the leadership role and took on the antler headdress. With the changing of leadership the antlers also move to the next leader.

Where Shauna changes the costume is by attaching Mari’s hair to the robe the Antler Queen wears. This marks a distinct change in the nature of the role as it becomes less of a diplomatic position and more of a fear-controlling dictatorship.

The last big reveal of the season is that Callie, played by Sarah Desjardins, killed Lottie, played by Simone Kessell.

It was previously believed that Shauna, played by Melanie Lynskey, killed Lottie because of Shauna’s DNA being under Lottie’s fingernails. This episode revealed Callie to have pushed her out of fear of Lottie.

Three big reveals in one episode made this season finale one of the most eventful episodes of the whole series with twists and turns coming one after another. The incredible performances by the actors only made the dramatic ending even more exciting.

For season four, it appears we will finally see the girls rescued from the wilderness. We also seem to be finally seeing exactly how dire their time in the wilderness affected the girls’ psyches as the adult Yellowjackets devolve further and further into violence.