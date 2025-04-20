JMS students embark on a journey to China





Over spring break, San Diego State University’s School of Journalism and Media Studies brought a group of 34 students across the Pacific to China.

The students were hosted by the Communication University of Zhejiang in Hangzhou, China, where they spent a week learning about media and culture while exploring the local area.

Inspired by his own study abroad experience, JMS Director, Temple Northup, organized the trip

in collaboration with Zhejiang’s administration to allow students to experience a life and culture vastly different from their own.

Night One

Led by local guide, Bu Yi, the students landed after a long practically 24 hours of travel to bustling Shanghai where they went straight into seeing the sights.

Students broke out their cameras for the first time on the trip as they took photos of Shanghai’s iconic skyline at the Bund.

After a filling dinner of northwestern Chinese food and the first look at a non-western toilet, the students excitedly retired to their beds.

Hangzhou

Students had an early start Monday morning as they commenced their three hour journey into the city of Hangzhou by bus.

Day one in Hangzhou was filled with cultural exchanges as the Chinese and American students became acquainted with one another for the first time.

Following a welcome ceremony the students went on a campus tour that included Zhejiang’s massive library, 4K ESports lab and the university’s history museum.

JMS students were in awe of the futuristic technology featured at the university, especially the adorable robot inside the Radio and TV Art Research Center.

Day two in Hangzhou brought the students a couple hours outside of the university to the idyllic water town of Wuzhen.

Students were stunned by the beauty that the ancient village held with a pagoda overlooking the city. Generous JMS director Temple Northup purchased the boat tour for all the students providing them an opportunity to sightsee from the water.

Day three in Hangzhou saw students visiting Joy Media. Students were surprised by the size of the media company, especially the rooms filled with new clothes.

The very helpful tour guide skillfully guided the students through the company leading them through the maze of studios and workspaces including the private company gym.

Pushing through the feelings of exhaustion from days of fun, the fourth day was one to remember. Starting the morning off with a surprise hike through a tea plantation, students witnessed China’s great agricultural history.

After viewing the beautiful pastures of green tea, a specialty of Hangzhou’s, the students participated in a traditional tea ceremony, that was performed by one of the local residents, and were able to drink some fresh tea.

Thinking that nothing could beat the pleasing sights of the tea plantation, a trip to the scenic West Lake captivated the eyes of the students and prompted many to draw their cameras out.

With splashes of green, pink and white surrounding the area, it was a perfect opportunity to bask in China’s natural beauty and students were able to enjoy a boat ride over the enormous lake.

Saddened by the thought of the second to last day exploring Zhejiang province, the students embarked on the fifth day. They trekked out of the campus a couple hours to a pit stop at the Liangzhu Ruins museum before making their way to the real ruins park.

The ruins subverted expectations as students learned the ruins to be underground beneath the green, lush park.

Not many activities marked day six beyond a quick stop to the Grand Canal in the morning before hours of free time in the afternoon. The Grand Canal links Beijing to Hangzhou and is surrounded by temples and traditional craft shops.

Many students took this as their opportunity to do some shopping and even get tattoos to commemorate their time in China.

A Tear Filled Goodbye

The final night in China was a sad one for both the students and Chinese student guides. Both exchanged heartfelt speeches and goodbyes.

As a final hurrah to the trip many students went to karaoke to celebrate their time together before the early six a.m. departure to Pudong International Airport.