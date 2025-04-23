What does your Letterboxd top four say about you?





The sacred question for film lovers everywhere, whether you are an avid Letterboxd user or a celebrity on the red carpet. What are your top four on Letterboxd? This weighted question implies certain characteristics about your personality. What are those implications? That question is what we are here to answer.

If this is your top four, maybe you are a little basic (but so valid–because same). They are basic for a reason:

“Titanic,” “Black Swan,” “Little Women (2019),” “Ladybird”

If you were to ask a girl what her favorite movie is, odds are they might say one of these four films. True modern classics loved by girls everywhere. In 1996, Leonardo DiCaprio swept girls everywhere off their feet at Jack Dawson in “Titanic.” The fated love story of Jack and Rose quickly became the favorite of many, still topping box office charts.

The film that won Natalie Portman an Oscar, “Black Swan,” will always be a go-to film for the obsessed artist.

“Little Women (2019)” and “Ladybird” are just two of Greta Gerwig’s amazing list of movies that feature young women as they become themselves and discover who they are. These character driven movies are loved for their depictions of the raw emotions of young women (Greta Gerwig, you will always be famous).

If this is your top four, you probably spend your days crying and listening to Phoebe Bridgers:

“Dead Poets Society,” “Call Me By Your Name,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “About Time”

So you might be a little bit of a crier, but that’s okay, you are just in touch with your emotions! This assortment of films suggests that you might need some therapy, or maybe just a really good hug. But on the bright side, you have great taste in movies. “Dead Poets Society” serves as a reminder of the beauty that life has to offer and emphasizes the importance of seizing the moment while you are in it.

The tender storyline, breathtaking soundtrack and cinematic style of “Call Me By Your Name” made the film truly unforgettable. The brilliance of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” perfectly encapsulated the sanctity of teenage spirit and moments in life that feel infinite. “About Time” reminds audiences that life is precious, and there’s beauty to be found in every single day– if one simply chooses to see it.

If this is your top four, you are probably 40 years old:

“The Breakfast Club,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Godfather,” “My Cousin Vinny”

A classic is a classic for a reason and the 80s and 90s produced some of the most well known classics in the film industry. This top four suggests you either fell in love with these films when they came out or you’ve got a soft spot for the classics. “The Breakfast Club,” released in 1985, features famed stars including Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall, and has earned its place in pop culture for capturing what it truly means to be a teenager.

While not scary by modern standards, the thriller genre wouldn’t be what it is today without 1993’s “Jurassic Park,” which became the film that sparked one of the most famous movie series of all time. Every dad’s favorite movies, “The Godfather” and “My Cousin Vinny,” had to make the cut, as each is likely to come up in any conversation about what makes a classic with iconic acting and suspenseful plots.

If this is your top four you are a hopeless romantic:

“The Notebook,” “La La Land,” “Before Sunrise,” “Me Before You”

Everyone is waiting for their perfect person to waltz into their life, but I doubt that anyone is waiting harder than the romance film lover. These classic romance movies are powerful enough to make anyone break into tears. For fans of “The Notebook” and “La La Land,” Ryan Gosling will make you believe in the existence of true love as these complex relationships come into fruition on screen.

“Before Sunrise” features an incredibly moving script with back and forth dialogue demonstrating that profound connections between strangers are sometimes short, sweet and serendipitous. Me Before You is truly one of the greatest, most underrated romance films ever created, with an ending scene that never fails to leave a lasting impression on viewers who manage to still see the screen through their tears.

If this is your top four I know you sleep with the lights on:

“The Blair Witch Project,” “The Shining,” “Hereditary,” “The Exorcist”

If you are a fan of these spine-chilling classics, you are probably the bravest person in any room you enter. Although these are among some of the most well-known films in the horror genre, they are not to be underestimated. The found-footage style of “The Blair Witch Project” makes the film feel incredibly realistic and terribly unsettling. Jack Nicholson’s legendary performance in “The Shining” will forever be remembered as one of the most petrifying performances in cinematic history.

“Hereditary” blended supernatural elements with the heartache of real-life grief and brought us jump scares capable of knocking your head right off. It is safe to say that the horror genre would not be what it is today without the pure work of genius that is William Friedkin’s “The Exorcist.” If these films make up your top four, the dark is scared of you.

PHOTO

If this is your top four I wish I was as cool as you:

“Good Will Hunting,” “Almost Famous,” “The French Dispatch,” “Little Miss Sunshine”

We all know the coolest person you know loves an artsy classic. They are non-basic and know how to appreciate the art of cinema and film-making. “Almost Famous” has the plot lines and character development that make it a cinematic masterpiece, not to mention its incredible soundtrack. The cool nature of Penny Lane rubs off on all who watch. and those who have this film in their top four are on her level.

Wes Anderson’s camera work and color palettes make his movies favorites of film lovers everywhere. The artsy nature and lack of a concrete plot makes it a good film appreciated by those who truly love cinema. If one of your favorite films is “Little Miss Sunshine,” you are automatically cool. You know how to appreciate a film that is both heartwarming and emotionally-stirring. With its impeccable script that brilliantly tackles themes of connection and vulnerability, “Good Will Hunting” is the definition of a perfect film.