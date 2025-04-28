Wellness Collective is ready to work out with San Diego





Cute workout sets and San Diego are two things that go hand in hand. With Wellness Collective making its mark on the city, many will have a new place to wear those sets and participate in positive fitness based activities.

Wellness Collective is an initiative by fitness entrepreneur, Britt Turpack, and supplement brand, LivOn Labs, that promotes fitness and wellness for college-aged women.

With the help of college ambassadors, Wellness Collective has reached thousands of girls across university campuses around the country, promoting health, necessary supplements and overall student wellness.

Making its way over to California, San Diego State University students, Laura Sakamoto and Theresa Ceman, will be working under Turpack as the brand ambassadors for the San Diego area.

“There’s a lot of unrealistic fitness expectations that can become more toxic and actually do the opposite of making you feel well, so I’m excited to be able to share wellness in a fun way,” Sakamoto said.

A liberal studies major at SDSU, one of Sakamoto’s first tasks in bringing Wellness Collective to San Diego was organizing a launch event.

In collaboration with Ceman and Sakamoto’s sorority, Chi Omega, Wellness Collective officially launched on March 25 with a wellness walk from campus to Montezuma Park.

“I encouraged everyone to put their phones away during the walk. I was like, for the purpose of wellness, let’s just be here with each other. It was amazing,” Sakamoto said.

After the walk, participants were able to enjoy several healthy products, including Bloom energy drinks.

With similar events to come, Sakamoto said that through these activities she hopes to promote a healthy fitness image for girls and share wellness in a fun way.

As for Turpack, her purpose for creating the initiative as well as her personal fitness brand, Be Well with Britt, derived from a personal struggle she faced with her mental health during her college years.

Not wanting other college females to experience what she did, she started Wellness Collective, with the help of LivOn Labs, as a holistic resource for girls to exercise and take a break from the stresses of school life.

“I always say, if your physical body is not well, then your mind is not well,” Turpack said.

Turpack also shared she had been wanting to branch out to the San Diego area for awhile and with Sakamoto and Ceman set as her collegiate ambassadors, Wellness Collective SD is coming together.

Whether you are a beginner to working out, need a break from life, or just want a fun environment to practice wellness, Wellness Collective is in San Diego to stay.

The next Wellness Collective event is set for May 9 and will be held at Haute Barre’s Del Mar location. Sakamoto, who is an instructor there, will lead an hour-long sculpt class and participants will have the opportunity to receive products from LivOn Labs, Bloom, Liquid I.V. and more.