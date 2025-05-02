SDSU fraternity targeted in anti-Semitic attack





A Jewish fraternity house was targeted late February in an anti-Semitic attack, mere weeks after the discovery of anti-Semitic graffiti elsewhere on SDSU’s campus.

The most recent incident took place at the house of Alpha Epsilon Pi, a nationwide Jewish fraternity, on February 26. Residents were participating in a brotherhood event when several unidentified individuals began causing a commotion outside the building, University Police said.



The individuals were heard yelling racial slurs and hurling paint, glass bottles and fireworks into the building’s courtyard, according to an email sent out by SDSU’s president.

The building was left damaged with several broken windows and the courtyard was covered in paint stains from wall to floor.

The property’s landlord alleges that the incident is the work of one of the neighboring fraternities, but police have not been able to verify this claim.

This incident is currently being investigated, along with a similar incident of vandalism that took place several weeks prior.

A resident advisor came across white supremacist language and numerous swastikas drawn on a wall in South Campus Plaza North, which was promptly covered up and reported to campus police.

UPD insists that neither of these incidents is connected and are being treated as separate cases with separate suspects and investigations.

University Police also reminded students that extra steps have been taken since these incidents to ensure student safety on campus.



“The university has enhanced security and UPD has also enhanced patrols. UPD also has several Community Service Officers available and on the ready to complement the on-the-ground patrols currently being managed throughout each day by UPD’s uniform officers,” UPD said in an email statement to the investigator.

SDSU President Adela de la Torre also issued a statement in an email sent to SDSU students shortly after the incident.

“Let us be absolutely clear: Any act of hate or discrimination based on a person’s religion, race or ethnicity is against university policy and our Principles of Community. The university takes these actions very seriously, and we are committed to the safety and well-being of all our community members,” she stated.

Both these incidents are ongoing investigations through the UPD. Members of the community who have any information on these cases are urged to call 619-594-1991 or email police@sdsu.edu. Anonymous tips can also be shared with police via the reporting form on the SDSU Safe App.