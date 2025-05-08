SDSU class recommendations based on books





Sometimes a book leaves you craving more, but the author didn’t feel the same. There is no sequel. To aid in this struggle, one can expand into closely related subjects through these class recommendations based on popular books.

“The Song of Achilles”

In 2024, BookTok fell in love with Madeline Miller’s “The Song of Achilles,”where many discovered their love of Greek mythology through the novel.

The novel centers around the Trojan War and tells the story of the war from Patroclus’ perspective. One leaves the novel craving for more surrounding the scene as Miller’s addictive storytelling enraptured one in the plot.

To aid in the want for more Gods and Greeks, one should take CLASS 310 Greek and Roman Mythology. The class wonderfully guides students through the epics, including “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey.”

Fulfilling the upper division humanities requirement, Greek and Roman Mythology is a joyous adventure through ancient lands that everyone should try to embark on during their time at SDSU.

“If We Were Villains”

M.L. Rio’s “If We Were Villains” brought Shakespeare to life through its cast of dramatic, theater-loving characters. The novel dives into the stories of multiple Shakespearean plays, having the characters go through a drama of their own while portraying the dramatic characters on the stage.

If you loved seeing the characters act out their favorite Shakespearean plays, then you should enjoy THEA 100 The Art of Theatre. This class introduces its students to theater in the modern day. In this class, you would be able to fall in love with theater in the same way we saw the main six of “If We Were Villains” fall in love with it.

The obsession with the theater and the plays that define it, something the class can reflect for students..

“Her Body and Other Parties”

Carmen Maria Machado’s “Her Body and Other Parties” brings a collection of short stories surrounding women’s experiences to the reader. The reader can’t help but learn about the experiences of women in the stories and sympathize with what they experience.

To further this learning about the experiences of women in stories, students should take WMNST 355 Feminist Approaches to Popular Culture, which goes into the experiences of women in popular culture.

This course allows students to further their understanding of feminism that is established throughout Machado’s short stories.

“Normal People”

If you enjoyed “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, you have an appreciation for the devastating miscommunication trope, and you likely identified with either Connell or Marianne. Both of these characters are beautifully written and incredibly complex. However, I think it is safe to say that communication is not their strongest ability.

In COMM 245 Interpersonal Communication, you will learn the value of communication in interpersonal relationships. The class will expand upon the methods to use to overcome communication-related challenges in all types of social relationships.

Who wouldn’t want to take the time to strengthen their relationships by further developing their communication skills? If you were a fan of Normal People, consider squeezing this class into your schedule next semester.

“They Both Die At the End”

Adam Silvera’s “They Both Die At the End” features a tragic love story of characters Mateo and Rufus as they try to squeeze every last bit of joy out of their final day. The novel explores themes of challenging oneself to experience life to the fullest while you still have a life left to live.

For those who enjoyed this novel, you might consider taking REL S 258 Death, Dying, and the Afterlife. Although a large portion of this class examines the ways in which various religions approach the idea of an afterlife as well as the dying process, it also teaches students to embrace the fact that death is a part of life.

In this class, you will learn how to have difficult conversations surrounding death, and reflect upon what you want out of your own life before you pass.

“The Secret History”

“The Secret History” by Donna Tart, follows narrator Richard Papen’s interactions with members of an elite Greek Class at the fictional Hampden college. If you enjoyed this psychological whirlwind of a novel, you likely have a strong appreciation for the classics, philosophy, and the ancient world.

If you long to understand some of the references made by Henry Winter, you might enjoy CLASS 303G Reading Greek Prose. Though this class is only available to juniors and seniors, it does count as a GE requirement.

If you are eager to delve into Greek prose by brilliant philosophers like Plato, CLASS 303G might just be the perfect course for you.