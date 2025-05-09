Movie recommendations for the upcoming summer season





It’s almost that time of year again! As the spring semester comes to a close, endless days of sunshine are almost upon us. If you are craving a film to help you prepare for the summer season, I have compiled a list of some of the best recommendations. All of these films capture the sacred essence of the season. No matter what energy you plan on channeling this summer, there is a perfect film for you.

The Parent Trap

In the esteemed remake of the 1960s classic by the same title, “The Parent Trap,” follows long lost twin sisters Annie and Hallie (both portrayed by Lindsay Lohan) who reunite at a summer sleepaway camp. The pair decides to switch places with the goal of getting their parents to fall back in love with one another. This film is incredibly lively and entertaining. It is the ultimate fun, laid-back summer watch.

Stand By Me

“Stand By Me” is a truly unforgettable film based on Stephen King’s novella, “The Body.” Set in Oregon in 1959 at the end of summer, four twelve-year-old boys (Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Jerry O’Connell and Corey Feldman) set out to find the body of a boy who they learn has been accidentally killed not too far from their hometown. Although the plot sounds a bit creepy, the film primarily focuses on the relationship between the boys on their journey. The story delves into profound themes about friendship, loss and growing up. The summer setting and nostalgic essence of the film make it a great summer movie.

A League of Their Own

“A League of Their Own” is one of my favorite films of all time, so I may be a bit biased. However, I believe it is truly the perfect movie for any time of year, but especially summer. The film takes place during World War II primarily in the midwest, and follows Dottie Hinson (Geena Davis), as she and her sister Kit Keller (Lori Petty) are selected to play for the first United States women’s baseball league. Not only is this film an incredibly emotional and moving story that explores Dottie and Kit’s complex sibling dynamic, but it features hilarious moments from actors like Tom Hanks, Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna. The majority of this film takes place during the summer months and the feel-good atmosphere makes it a must-watch for the upcoming season.

Dirty Dancing

We all know and love the legendary “Dirty Dancing,” set at a summer lodge in 1960s Virginia. The film is the epitome of a summer classic. It follows seventeen-year-old Frances “Baby” Houseman (Jennifer Grey), as she falls in love with one of the lodge’s professional dancers, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swazee). The pair come from entirely different backgrounds, but connect on a profound level. This coming-of-age story explores themes of self-discovery and challenging societal expectations. It is the perfect film to watch (or rewatch) for anyone craving a captivating romantic drama this summer.

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants

An enthralling coming-of-age film, “The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants” follows four inseparable teenage girls (Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively, America Ferrara and Amber Tamblyn) who all spend a summer in different places for the first time. When they are apart, the girls each face their own challenges and discover more about who they are in the process. The film touches on elements of friendship, self-exploration, vulnerability and grief. Consider adding this powerful film to your watchlist this summer.