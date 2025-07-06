Tayler Hawkins turns setbacks into fuel on his climb from SDSU to UFL glory





Football has always been about more than the game for Tayler Hawkins. From his formative years at San Diego State to hoisting a UFL championship trophy with the DC Defenders, Hawkins’ path is a testament to perseverance, faith, and the power of connection.

“It feels good, honestly,” Hawkins said, still soaking in the triumph of his first UFL title. “I haven’t had much time to really reflect — we got back a couple days ago — but it definitely feels good to be a champ again, man.”

Hawkins’s championship moment is the latest chapter in a winding journey that began in Palm Springs and found footing at SDSU, where he played from 2016 to 2021. What drew him to SDSU?

“Mainly like the winning culture. I’ve always been a sore loser, so I like to win,” Hawkins said. “They had a culture already built there… and it was close to home, so you know, can’t really beat it.”

During his Scarlet and Black days, Hawkins showcased versatility, switching between safety and cornerback while playing alongside future NFL and UFL talents like Rashaad Penny, Matt Araiza, Cameron Thomas, Kyree Woods and Turner Bernard.

“It definitely means a lot,” Hawkins reflected. “A lot of the DBs I played with are still playing right now. That brotherhood… that’s something that’s gonna last a lifetime for sure. Some of those guys gonna be at my wedding.”

Hawkins carved out standout moments in the Mountain West championship game appearances, thrilling bowl victories and unforgettable battles.

“My first year there, playing in the championship game, and then my last year playing in that championship game — those really stick with me,” he said. “We won a lot of games over there, man. My college experience was probably second to none.”

Going undrafted in 2022, Hawkins signed with the San Francisco 49ers. There, he endured the highs of making an NFL debut and the lows of injury setbacks. His interception in the season finale in 2024 against the Rams was a career highlight, but shortly after came wrist surgery.

“It was like a good moment for about a couple days… after that, it was just back to normal. I had to find a way to do it again and get healthy,” Hawkins said.

His time with the 49ers, including a Super Bowl run while on injured reserve, offered lessons that continue to guide him.

“Just to be where your feet are, take it one day at a time, and try to stack good days,” Hawkins said. “Keep my feelings out of it. It’s all business. You gotta see the bigger picture.”

That bigger picture brought Hawkins to the UFL, where he joined a DC Defenders team known for grit and unity.

“It’s definitely a great opportunity to get back in the league,” Hawkins said. “The tape is out there… and everybody can see. Hopefully I get a call this summer, and if not, I’ll be back out here next year and ride it till the wheels fall off.”

In DC, Hawkins found a familiar Aztec connection in defensive backs coach Vernon Dean — a former SDSU standout and two-time Super Bowl champion.

“Dean, that’s my guy, man,” Hawkins said. “He’s an Aztec. So just off that alone it’s a different kind of relationship… I play hard for him.”

Dean shared similar admiration.

“He was a dude at San Diego State,” Dean said. “Great cover skills, boundary corner, would come up and tackle really well. He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve been around.”

Dean’s respect for Hawkins goes beyond shared alma mater ties.

“Great athlete, hard worker, a guy that knows what he needs to work on, and he works on it every day.”

Dean’s mentorship, shaped by his own winding path from junior college to the NFL, has been invaluable.

“Having that DB background, he could relate to some of the stuff we were going through on the field and with injuries,” Hawkins said. “Dean would let you know when you was wrong — no sugar coating it in this game.”

For both coaches and players, the UFL represents more than just football — it’s a platform for second chances.

“Most of these guys now, they realize that hey, this could be their last shot,” Dean said. “They come in with the right discipline, the right attitude. Taylor came in, made an impact right away.”

And Hawkins? He’s not done chasing the dream.

“I’m gonna keep training, staying in shape, get my wrist right,” he said. Off the field, he’s investing in his future: AI, crypto, real estate.

“Football comes to an end one day… I’m just gonna be smart with my money and multiply it in many different ways.”

Hawkins offers simple advice to Aztecs aiming for the pros: “Chase your dreams. It’s possible. Don’t let the money or the girls get you in trouble… keep the main thing the main thing.”

In Hawkins, Dean sees a player who has what it takes to earn that next opportunity.

“There’s no reason why Tayler Hawkins shouldn’t get a chance to play in the NFL this year,” Dean said. “He’s got the athleticism, the speed, the mind, and the mental makeup. And he’s 100% professional.”

As Hawkins waits for the next call, he remains grounded by the same faith and drive that carried him from SDSU to the NFL to UFL glory.

“God’s got a plan for me,” he said. “Just gotta keep following His plan.”