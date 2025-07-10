EA Sports College Football 26 is officially available: Here’s how San Diego State’s roster is looking this year





After 11 years of waiting for the next installment, EA Sports released College Football 25 on July 19 of last year. Within the first two weeks of the premiere, the game had already produced $500 million in sales.

Due to the high success of CFB 25, EA Sports spent the past year improving gameplay, presentation, and game modes for a better overall gaming experience, officially releasing College Football 26 to the public on July 10.

With that being said, developers also updated the rosters to match each college’s team that will be competing this upcoming August.

San Diego State football has a 77 overall rating, with a 71 offensive rating and a 78 defensive rating. The special teams unit is the highest for SDSU at 85.

The Aztecs also have a few players with relatively high ratings who stand out, such as senior cornerback Chris Johnson at 86 overall and senior right guard Kalan Ellis at 83 overall. Most notable is junior star edge rusher Trey White, who’s listed at 91 overall, also cracking the Top 100 rated players in the game.

San Diego State player ratings in EA College Football 26:

RE Trey White: 91

CB Chris Johnson: 86

RG Kalan Ellis: 83

HB Lucky Sutton: 81

C Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli: 81

RT Joseph Borjon: 80

HB Byron Cardwell: 80

HB Christian Washington: 80

MLB Tano Letuli: 80

WR Jordan Napier: 79

K Gabriel Plascencia: 79

CB Bryce Phillips: 79

FS Eric Butler: 78

CB Jelani Whitmore: 78

FS Deshawn McCuin: 78

ROLB Owen Chambliss: 78

SS Dalesean Staley: 77

SS Josiah Cox: 77

QB Jayden Denegal: 75

DT Sam Benjamin: 75

QB Bert Emanuel Jr.: 74

HB Cam Davis: 74

ROLB DJ Herman: 74

RG Tyler McMahan: 74

LE Brady Nassar: 73

LG Dallas Fincher: 73

DT Ben Fleming: 73

LOLB Tyler Irving: 73

MLB Brady Anderson: 73

HB Cincere Rhaney: 73

DT Teivis Tuioti: 73

CB Josh Hunter: 72

WR Jacob Bostick: 72

LT Cam May: 72

TE Seth Adams: 72

FS Max Garrison: 72

TE Tyson Chavez: 72

WR Nathan Acevedo: 71

C Don Callahan: 71

RT Nate McNeal: 71

WR Jerry McClure: 71

LT Christian Jones: 71

MLB Mister Williams: 71

LE Niles King: 71

FS Dwayne McDougle: 71

RE Malik Gucake: 71

LE Ryan Henderson: 70

LT Saipale Fuimaono: 69

QB Kyle Crum: 69

LG Tevin Warner: 69

C Orlando Jackson: 69

K Nick Clegg: 69

QB JP Mialovski: 69

RE Jared Badie: 68

LG Cordell Lyons: 68

RG Michael Levelle Watkins: 68

WR Ben Scolari: 68

DT Malachi Finau: 68

MLB DeMar Johnson: 68

LOLB Jae Jennings: 67

FB Creed Barnett: 67

RE Kearis Carrington: 67

DT Kodi Cornelius: 67

ROLB Tanner Williams: 67

WR Mikey Welsh: 67

CB Jatavious Magee: 67

RT Ben Patterson: 67

WR Zhaire Hankins: 66

RG Ray Winston-Wheeler: 66

TE Ryan Wolfer: 66

TE Jackson Ford: 65

SS Jelani McLaughlin: 65

FB Cortez Mayo: 65

LOLB Derrick Mobley: 65

SS Hunter Haines: 65

CB Isaiah Buxton: 65

CB Prince Williams: 65

TE Arthur Ban: 64

ROLB Reggie Jarrett: 64

WR Parker Threatt: 63

WR Will Cianfrini: 62

P Aaron Westberry: 62

WR Heath McRee: 62

DT Marshall Carrington: 61

P Cody Wilber: 54