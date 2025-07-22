Buzz builds at 2025 Mountain West Media Days as SDSU’s Sean Lewis embraces ‘win-now’ mentality





The upcoming San Diego State football season has generated considerable buzz, with a mix of uncertainty and anticipation.

Second-year head coach Sean Lewis donned a sharp suit in his appearance at the 2025 Mountain West Football Media Days event. The event is a two-day-long media showcase that allows fans to gain some insight into the upcoming season. Junior edge rusher Trey White and senior offensive lineman Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli represented San Diego State.

At Media Days, Lewis discussed the upcoming season and the aforementioned buzz surrounding it.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Lewis discussed fans’ lofty expectations entering the season. Lewis preserved his previous sentiments of building a “solid foundation to stand upon,” but also entertained the idea of a win-now mindset.

Whether fanfare or not, Lewis openly mentioned he agrees with supporters calling for an instant improvement, stating, “They want it right now. Good. So do I.”

Lewis further voiced his focus on creating a winning culture when discussing SDSU’s return to bowl eligibility. In his first year in charge of the Aztecs, the team won just three games, three shy of bowl eligibility. Nonetheless, Lewis reminded the media that bowl appearances are the “standard for San Diego State” and that going forward, the team must “re-establish that identity of winning.”

If both fans and Lewis want early success, leaning on their stars will be key. Two of those stars received some national praise earlier in the week. White was named the Mountain West Preseason Defensive Player of the Year going into the 2025 season.

In an Instagram post by the SDSU football department, White shared a similar sentiment to Lewis regarding the importance of fans, stating, “What makes a football weekend at San Diego State so special is our fans.”

Fresh off a 12.5-sack season, White will look to carry momentum into possibly his final year at SDSU before setting his sights on the NFL draft.

On special teams, senior placekicker Gabriel Plascencia earned the Mountain West Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year. Plascencia enters his junior year looking to continue to boot kickoffs as he did in 2024 — when he averaged a 62-yard kickoff while also starting his career four-for-four on field goals in his first four games for the Aztecs last season.

The upcoming season will look a little different for the Scarlet and Black as well. At the Media Days event, the team revealed new uniforms. The highlight is a fresh new all white with red and black accent look, a unique style never seen on the Aztecs before.

The white threads will serve as the team’s away jerseys. The classic all black look received some touchups as well, notably the removal of “San Diego State” on the front of the uniform. The black home jersey overall kept its signature look, with the classic Aztec art on the sleeve and helmet. Both the white and black jerseys have a new red collar as well. The uniforms debuted with a new slogan: “Blood in, Blood out”, a mantra the team will carry through the season.

Coach Lewis and the new look Aztecs will continue to prepare for their rapidly approaching season opener against Stony Brook on August 28.