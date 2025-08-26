San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

SDSU’s Chris Johnson, Bryce Phillips lean on experience ahead of season opener

The veteran corners anchor a unit built on trust and toughness entering the 2025 season
Byline photo of Roman Aguilar
by Roman Aguilar, Sports Editor August 26, 2025
Categories:
Jamie Sanchez
San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson holds the Aztec Warrior shield before a game at Snapdragon Stadium last season.

As San Diego State football nears its Aug. 28 season opener against Stony Brook, the Aztecs’ cornerback room has emerged as one of the defense’s most competitive and connected units.

Led by defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Demetrius Sumler, senior returners Bryce Phillips and Chris Johnson headline a group that has absorbed setbacks but is leaning into its experience and bond to push forward.

A coach’s standard

For Sumler, who is entering his seventh year coaching Aztec corners, the fundamentals remain the same across coaching eras.

“Our cornerbacks don’t play man, they’re gonna play cover two. You’re gonna play cover three. The game plan doesn’t really change that much for the cornerback position. It still comes down to being able to cover guys and then coming up and tackle when you have to,” Sumler said.

Now, with added responsibility as defensive pass game coordinator, he’s focusing on the next layer for his veterans.

“They know the scheme. They know what they’re doing. They know the base techniques, but now [we’re] trying to give them those extra tools and tips to kind of take their game to the next level,” Sumler explained. “Finishing at the top of routes, discipline with eyes — that’s been a big deal for us.”

San Diego State cornerback Bryce Phillips stares down the opposing quarterback while guarding a receiver during a game at Snapdragon Stadium last season. (Jamie Sanchez)

Bryce Phillips: ‘Connectedness, you can’t beat it’

Phillips, a senior from Long Beach who earned an NCAA waiver to return for 2025, has been locked in on finishing, both individually and collectively.

“My competitiveness, competitive maturity and finishing games, that’s something I want to work on,” Phillips said. “Personally, as a defense, we all wanted to work on that. Playing better throughout the whistle and snap 50 and snap one, playing the same way.”

With multiple starters back, Phillips said the familiarity on defense has become second nature.

“You come back with more than six. It’s like all you guys playing the same defense, playing the same thing and having the most sustained terminology,” he said. “It’s like connectedness. You can’t beat it, so we all play on the same page. It’s unstoppable.”

San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson holds the Aztec Warrior shield before coming out of the players’ tunnel at a game last season at Snapdragon Stadium. (Leo Taghert )

Chris Johnson: ‘No ceiling’

Johnson, a senior out of Eastville, California, echoed Phillips’ confidence in the room.

“At this point in camp, with everybody returning, man, feels great,” Johnson said. “I feel like we’re in a great spot. To be honest, I feel like we have no ceiling. We gonna be as good as we gonna be, and I feel like there’s no limit for us this season.”

Johnson credited Sumler for his growth since arriving at SDSU.

“Coach Sumler, man, he’s a great coach. The best DB coach in the country,” Johnson said. “I’ve been here four years, it’s my fourth year, and I never thought about leaving to go learn from a different coach. He pushes us every day, and like he should sit there and tell us like he couldn’t do it himself, but he knows we can, so he expects the best at all.”

The bond across the defense, he added, has turned into one of their biggest strengths.

“The first thing that pops in our mind is the competitive maturity. I feel like we could go head-to-head trying to take each other’s heads off, and the minute the play’s over, we’re all like best friends,” Johnson said.

San Diego State cornerback Bryce Phillips flexes after a tackle during a game last season at Snapdragon Stadium. (Leo Taghert )

Rallying after a loss

The room isn’t without adversity. Senior cornerback Jelani Whitmore’s season-ending injury earlier this month took away valuable depth and leadership.

“It was hard the first few days. I mean, it’s hard because we lost a lot of depth in the room,” Phillips said. “So we had to bounce back the next few days, and now we’re using Jelani’s situation to push us.”

The final stretch

For Sumler, Phillips and Johnson, the emphasis down the final week of camp is clear: sharpen technique, lean on chemistry and trust the work already done.

“They’re seeing things faster, playing faster, a lot more comfortable,” Sumler said of his veterans. “They’re just kind of taking their game to the next level.”

That standard, paired with the resilience to rally after setbacks, is what the Aztecs’ corners hope will define them when the season begins.

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Roman Aguilar
Roman Aguilar, ’25-26 Sports Editor, ’24-25 Sports Editor, ’23 -24 Sports Editor
Roman Aguilar (he/him/his) is a third-year journalism major with a minor in communications from Stockton, California. Since he was little, he loved watching sports and being able to tell a good story out of an exciting game matchup. He joined the Daily Aztec in 2022 as a contributor and staff writer for the sports section, covering a multitude of sports including football, men’s basketball, and water polo, before moving on to sports editor. Aguilar is also a blog writer for KCR College Radio, attending concerts and having the opportunity to cover shows and interview artists. When he isn’t writing articles related to music or sports, you can see Roman going to local concert shows on a near-weekly basis and watching his favorite horror movies.
Jamie Sanchez, ’24-25 Photo Editor