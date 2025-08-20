“Dexter: Resurrection” is the true sequel fans have been waiting for





“Dexter” is one of those shows that critics say is one of the best to ever grace our screens. The show premiered in 2006, and audiences are still talking about it 19 years later.

Despite losing quality in later seasons, the early seasons thrived with their writing, tone and cinematography.

The 8-book series written by Jeff Lindsay inspired some of the storylines in the show. Specifically, the first season followed the first book, “Darkly Dreaming Dexter.” Fans were upset with the original ending of “Dexter,” where the titular character, played by Michael C. Hall, became a lumberjack with the alias “Jim Lindsay.”

Although Dexter Morgan began a new life, fans were upset because he left his girlfriend, Hannah McKay, played by Yvonne Strahovski, and his son, Harrison Morgan, played by Jack Alcott. This was how the original show ended and is where the franchise picks up in 2021’s “Dexter: New Blood.”

In “Dexter: New Blood,” Dexter begins a new life in the fictional city of Iron Lake, New York, and has a new girlfriend, Angela Bishop, played by Julia Jones. The previous setting of Miami was bright, as the rays of the sun hit the beach, but Iron Lake is a forest town covered by cold, white snow.

Even though Dexter was secluded from his old life in Miami, the past doesn’t forget him. Dexter’s son, Harrison Morgan, tracks him down and rights the wrongs of his father by shooting at him and seemingly “killing” him.

The show also depicts two key moments where side characters are close to discovering Dexter’s true identity.

This led to outrage from fans over unfulfilled promises and questionable decisions. The majority of the fan base agreed that the first half was great, but the ending ruined the good parts. Was this the ending fans deserved?

In 2024, “Dexter: Original Sin” was released, a surprise addition and a hit to the Dexter Universe. This show gave fans a glimpse into the beginnings of Dexter, Debra, Harry and everyone at the Miami Metro Police Department. We learn Dexter’s origin in true detail: we find out why he is a forensic blood spatter analyst and see his first introduction to Miami Metro.

“Dexter: Original Sin” delivered, but also left us with the answer many were awaiting: if Dexter survived the gunshot wound from his son following “Dexter: New Blood.” Luckily for fans, Dexter is shown to have survived the shot by his son and is being rushed to the hospital, setting the stage for “Dexter: Resurrection.”

With three out of 10 episodes left, “Dexter: Resurrection” has gotten better with each episode. The main premise of the show is that Dexter wakes up from his coma to learn that Harrison is missing. We find ourselves in New York, as Angel Batista, played by David Zayas, makes it his mission to put Dexter behind bars for all he has done.

We also see Harrison pick up his life after the plot points that took place in “Dexter: New Blood”. All the while, Dexter has to evade Batista and the New York police, as he is invited into a serial killer group organized by a billionaire whom Dexter despises.

This group is comprised of an all-star cast. Mia LaPierre, known as Lady Vengeance, is played by Krysten Ritter. Lowell, known as The Tattoo Collector, is played by Neil Patrick Harris, and Gareth, known as The Gemini Killer, is played by David Dastmalchian. Al Jolly, known as Rapunzel, is played by Eric Stonestreet.

This group is funded by Leon Prater, a billionaire played by Peter Dinklage, and his head of security, Charley, played by Uma Thurman.

With three seasons rumored to be released, an all-star cast, stellar writing, unexpected twists and familiar faces, “Dexter: Resurrection” brings the entire franchise together. The series features a strong story that shows Dexter in the role of a father, struggling with the ghosts from his past.