Walker Hayes Talks Faith and Family





Walker Hayes is a country icon with a name forever attached to Applebee’s, but his role as a father-figure means much more to him than the spotlight.

Hayes is a singer-songwriter from Mobile, Alabama, who has been pursuing music since he moved to Nashville in 2005. Hayes’ career skyrocketed in late 2021 to early 2022 when his song “Fancy Like” went viral on TikTok because of a dad-daughter dance challenge that Hayes and his daughter started. “Fancy Like” led to him winning the Top Country Song award at the Billboard Music Awards, and from then on, more opportunities followed.

With a new album coming out, one tour finishing and another underway, you could say Hayes has his hands pretty full.

With six kids and a wife at home, being constantly on the road can be incredibly tough for a country music star.

“This is the first season that they haven’t traveled,” Hayes said. “And it’s tough. Like I really miss them badly because they just bring a different atmosphere to the road.”

In June 2018, Walker announced that their seventh child, a daughter named Oakleigh Klover, had died a stillbirth, just days before her due date at the hospital. Two months later, in August, the couple shared with People magazine that Oakleigh’s death was the result of a uterine rupture.

When asked about what it was like to be on tour during the anniversary of his daughter’s death, Hayes said, “This year I was at the Greek Theatre, and when you’re an artist and you do a show in L.A., there’s a lot of networking, as well as a lot of dancing and performing all day. Honestly, I was sad all day.”

“Our bus parked right next to a playground with little kids, and Oakley would have been seven,” Hayes said. “Everybody’s got a story. Tons of people have lost kids, too, but that day was rough. Laney and I decided that, from now on, we will make sure we’re together on June 6th, whatever happens.”

Not only is family a significant part of Hayes’ story, but his songwriting is also fueled by his difficult experiences with addiction.

Some of his biggest hits, like “AA” and “Same Drunk,” that boosted his career were fueled by his struggles with alcohol. Hayes said that his pride in himself and his faith in God are what helped him get sober.

Hayes admitted that when he was breaking into the industry, times were tough, which is why he turned to drinking. Coming to the realization that he was an addict was a moment of clarity for him. One too many hangovers and the dark period after losing his daughter led him on his journey of sobriety.

“I’ll be 10 years sober in October, and honestly, I can only say that in complete awe,” Hayes said. “I never imagined going 10 years without a drink, so it’s wild that we’re creeping up on that double digits.”

Walker Hayes has gained an incredible amount of national attention, which he credits to his family, band, producer and anyone who stood with him during his journey. Even with the increased attention to his music over the years, he is first and foremost a dad with love for his faith, family and lyrics.

Hayes’ new album “17 Problems” released on Aug. 22, showcasing 17 new songs to share with the world.





