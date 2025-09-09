Sean Lewis stays ‘default aggressive’ as SDSU turns the page in bye week





San Diego State’s first stumble of the season came with a thud. Two days after a 36–13 loss at Washington State that featured 29 unanswered points and a 396–215 yardage deficit, head coach Sean Lewis met the media Monday and made clear the bye week would be less about licking wounds and more about sharpening edges.

“Need to coach better. We need to play better. We need to work our process better as we go,” Lewis said. “The tape doesn’t lie… we need to be more focused. We need to take ownership of what we put down on tape. We need to be smarter situationally, and we need to be physically, mentally, and emotionally tougher.”

SDSU (1–1) is on a bye this week before hosting Cal on Sept. 20 at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Aztecs had jumped ahead in Pullman when quarterback Jayden Denegal converted a fourth-and-5 and found wide receiver Jacob Bostick wide open for a 35-yard touchdown to cap a five-play, 56-yard drive. But four straight three-and-outs totaling 12 yards stalled the offense, and a disastrous “middle eight” turned a one-score slog into a runaway.

Identity: aggressive by design, not by accident

Lewis shouldered responsibility for the late first-half safety that flipped momentum — a two-play swing that preceded a quick-strike TD and a 19–7 halftime deficit.

“I believe in my guys… We’ll be default aggressive… not reckless, but default aggressive so that we can go down, get points.”

He pushed back on the idea that a rash of empty possessions should trigger wholesale changes.

“I don’t feel any pressure. Pressure is something you feel when you’re not prepared,” Lewis said. “Success is sloppy at times, and success is always a lagging indicator after mistakes are made.”

That lens colored the whole night. After SDSU’s defensive backs opened with pass breakups from Owen Chambliss and Trey White to force consecutive three-and-outs, missed tackles and chunk gains began to stack.

Following a potential late spark, Chris Johnson’s blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by Bryce Phillips, was erased by an offside flag. Moments later, WSU’s backup quarterback Julian Dugger punched in a 3-yard score to seal it.

Jayden Denegal: lessons in the margins

Lewis framed his quarterback’s next step as refinement, not overhaul.

“His decision-making process is sound,” he said. He cited a fourth-and-3 where a run by Denegal instead of a forced pass could have moved the chains — “that’s a lesson to learn.” “He’s willing to commit the time that’s needed to grow his craft.”

The best drive of the night came late in the third quarter — 10 plays, 75 yards — with Denegal finishing it himself from a yard out. Jordan Napier led the team with seven catches for 69 yards; Bostick added three for 48 yards and his second TD in as many games. On the ground, Lucky Sutton averaged 5.9 per carry (15 for 88), but as Lewis put it, once the Aztecs “started chasing points,” possessions dictated a switch toward the air.

Defense & special teams: fundamentals, “more violently”

Was the defensive dip a communication issue? Lewis said no.

“It was more of a fundamental execution, eye discipline, fighting each play for what it is, and not trying to do too much,” he said. “We’re going to refocus on the fundamentals. We need to do that more violently… spend more time on task… get better at our craft in all three areas.”

The turnover margin remains a flashing priority after two straight games without a takeaway.

“Turnovers are important. It’s been something that we’ve stressed and that we’ve emphasized, and we’ll continue to stress,” Lewis said. “Ball security is still important.”

Fans, culture, and the next test

For those who saw shades of last year’s fade, Lewis’ message was direct and appreciative.

“Continued support. Thanks for being fans. Thanks for being passionate, thanks for being fanatical,” he said. When asked if he still believes this is an improved team, he didn’t hesitate: “This is a good team that had a bad night. Absolutely.”