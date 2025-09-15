Students offer their thoughts on Charlie Kirk’s assassination and gun violence on college campuses





On Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was murdered at Utah Valley University.

This incident follows a year that included the murder of a Minnesota senator and the attempted assasination of President Donald Trump, sending a wave of shock through the country and eliciting different responses from students across the San Diego State University campus.

A variety of undergraduates reflect on the event, sharing their thoughts on the reality of gun violence in America and what this means for our educational communities.

Many students communicated feeling unsure amidst such political unrest.

“This event has 100% made me hesitant to attend any political events on campus,” said Sarah Tarin, a fourth-year film studies major at SDSU. “You truly never know if you’re safe anywhere anymore, and it’s a very sad direction we’re heading down.”

Tarin also shared her thoughts on the violence permeating the fabric of America as of late.

“We’ve become so divided that the answer to differing political views has turned to literally killing people. I hope to see our country return to a place where violence isn’t a solution. It should never be a solution.”

Other students commented on the implications of contemporary political turmoil.

“It sucks that we’re in a political landscape that if you share your opinions now, you could be killed,” said Tess Ernster, a fourth-year Japanese major.

When prompted to consider her safety on her own college campus, Ernster pointed out that because she is “just a student,” she does not anticipate being the victim of a violent political offense.

Some individuals reported being more apprehensive of how gun control is currently regulated in our academic institutions.

Jamie Quenqua, a first-year women and gender studies major, cited the open nature of our campus as cause for concern when regarding security. She said that after watching the “incredibly disturbing” footage of the event, she is hopeful people will become more cognizant of the importance of gun reform and gun control in our societies.

“It’s a world issue now that is affecting everybody, that has been affecting everybody,” she said.

Austin Weng, a second-year mechanical engineering major, also looked to gun reform as a viable next step for our communities.

“I think it has been too easy to gain access to guns,” he said. “Obviously, it should be heavily regulated.”

Students all over the campus continued to convey their surprise at the recent incident and expressed how they were met with feelings of shock and angst upon first hearing the news.

“I don’t think he deserved to die because nobody deserves to die like that,” Weng said.