Rested Aztecs look to get back on track as Cal comes to town





Coming off an early bye week, San Diego State football is mentally and physically rested as the team gears up to face off against an undefeated Cal Golden Bears squad. Head coach Sean Lewis met with the media on Monday to discuss the team’s approach to the bye week and preview the matchup against Cal.

“The front half of the week put a major emphasis on the fundamentals, and throughout the week we were introducing Cal,” Lewis said. “There are opportunities each and every single day to improve and compete, and I think as long as you come in with the right mindset, the way that the boys did, you can constantly be evolving and grow.”

Junior edge rusher Trey White said that the bye week was “really good for us, especially after that loss, we needed a come-to-Jesus moment.”

Life after the bye doesn’t ease up for the Aztecs as the undefeated Cal Golden Bears come to town on Saturday, Sept. 20. The Golden Bears are riding a three-game winning streak to open up their season while outscoring opponents 96-32 during that span. The Aztecs and Golden Bears met up last season on the road in Berkeley, where SDSU fell short by a final of 31-10.

Stopping Cal’s rolling offense:

The Cal offense has been among the best in College Football to start the 2025 season, much to do with Freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who has thrown for 780 yards with six touchdown passes and one interception.

“Really, really good freshman quarterback, I know that the defensive line this week can affect the game a lot and make him feel under pressure, I feel like we have a big role in the game this week, so I’m really excited for that,” said White.

Coach Lewis gave high praise to the young opposing quarterback. “Based on the film I’ve seen, he’s got a lot figured out already,” Lewis said. “Consistent with footwork and decision making, he’s done a really nice job at throwing on time and on target… he’s mature beyond his years.”

Attacking a disciplined defense:

The Golden Bears’ defense has allowed only 32 points through the team’s first three games this season. As one of the best-ranked defenses in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), the Golden Bears bring a welcome challenge to the Aztecs’ offense.

“They are sound, they’re aggressive, they’re physical, they do a really good job at playing with leverage and knowing where their help is, they have really good fundamentals,” Lewis said. “They’ve slowed down some offensives that can have put up points against other people.”

Cal’s run defense ranks 18th in the nation, only allowing 82.3 rushing yards per game. Junior running back Lucky Sutton is looking forward to the challenge that the Cal defense will bring.

“They have a really good defense, so I’m really excited to go up against these guys. It’s a great opportunity for us,” Sutton said.

Coach Lewis mentioned two Golden Bear defenders who could bring challenges to the Aztec offense in junior linebackers Ryan McCulloch and Cade Uluave.

“They got two dynamic players that majority line up to the boundary in 43 [McCulloch] and zero [Uluave] that have played a lot of football and are very disruptive,” Lewis said.

San Diego State will take on Cal on Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.