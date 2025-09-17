Cuco’s “Ridin’ Tour” will make a pit stop at The Sound in Del Mar





On Sept. 18, singer-songwriter Cuco will be performing the third show of his highly anticipated “Ridin’ Tour” at The Sound, an intimate concert venue in Del Mar.

Omar Banos, most famously known as Cuco, is a Mexican American artist from Hawthorne, Calif., who was introduced to the music world through his own self-teachings. Some of his most well-known songs include “Lover is a Day” (2016), “Lo que Siento” (2017) and his last album “Fantasy Gateway” (2022).

His album “Ridin’,” which went on sale May 9, includes 17 songs, some in English and others in Spanish. Cuco began hinting at his first song of the album, “ICNBYH” (I Can Never Break Your Heart), in early February.

On March 14, the second song from the album, “My 45,” was released with its official video. Featuring rapper Jean Carter and actress Xochitl Gomez, the song pays tribute to Cuco’s hometown and offers a glimpse into car culture, two recurring themes in this project.

“It’s just my love letter to L.A., that’s really what it was,” said Cuco. “That’s the whole thing that I’ve been pushing.”

In this love letter, Cuco explores a new mix of sounds that feature his signature dreamy psychedelia and Latin influence with soulful tones that enhance the romance and heartache written into these songs. Though dedication was poured into this track from all key aspects, Cuco expressed how much emotion his voice brought to the album and how important vocals were in the process.

“I learned a lot,” said Cuco. “I’ve been pushing the limits of my voice and my kind of range, and I guess finding out that my voice can do a lot of things I didn’t know it could do. So that was really super cool. Also, just learning how to really just lock in with my instruments and record onto tape and like all these kinds of things that I had never really done before, especially doing it for a full album, like it’s super different.”

Celebrating the culture that Cuco grew up with, the California part of the tour will kick off during Hispanic Heritage Month. His show in Los Angeles took place on the eve of Mexican Independence Day, further celebrating the month through his tour.

Cuco prioritizes a sense of belonging and security within his community, and said the environment of his concerts will always be inclusive, no matter who the attendees are. Defending his fans and community is something Cuco emphasized he will continue to do in these difficult times, and his gratitude for his fans can be seen in the atmosphere of modern Chicano culture he brings as an artist.

“I think [the shows have] always been a good space for all the fans, especially Hispanic fans,” said Cuco. “I think I’ve seen a lot of people from different countries at the shows, and I think in this time and age, now it might be a little tough … It is tough to see [immigration raids] happening so obviously like that’s the priority that everybody is able to stay safe.”

Not only does Cuco deeply care for his fans, but he also emphasizes the importance of his well-being while touring. He reveals that life on the road is a positive and fun experience for him because he protects his body and mind. Cuco has a deep appreciation for the productivity he gains while traveling, which allows him to create more music.

“I think since I came back from the pandemic, [I have] just kind of been on a healthier mindset with a lot of how I handle touring and myself, my mental and my body — I’ve been having a blast,” said Cuco. “Every time I get on tour, these last two or three years it’s been sick, I’m always excited to get back on the road.”

“Ridin’” is more than a story of love and heartbreak that comes from learning to enjoy life; it is also a reflection of the kind of artist Cuco is. He writes music that he himself loves to hear about the people who are in his life, the people who have left and, most importantly, the impact they’ve had on him.

His music videos are shot with his friends because he doesn’t want anything to seem forced or staged, but rather cohesive and like it belongs together. Cuco takes inspiration from the world around him, and that kind of spontaneity is what shines throughout his album.

“I just hope [the fans] enjoy it, that they listen to it when they are driving, skating, walking,” said Cuco. “I guess you just never know what’s going to come next with the music. I’m always trying to make something different every time.”