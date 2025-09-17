Male suspect caught peering into campus housing bathroom window





On Wednesday afternoon, the San Diego State University Police Department was called in to investigate a potential break-in at a second-year residential building.

According to officials, they arrived at Aztec Corner Apartments at 11:26 a.m. in response to reports of an individual peering through a bathroom window on the ground level.

The suspect, having fled the scene prior to the arrival of the UPD, confirmedly did not enter the building or inflict any loss of personal property.

The UPD has opened an investigation and awaits further information regarding the proceedings of the incident.

A number of SDSU students reported witnessing the event and offered statements.

Reid Sullivan, an Aztec Corner resident, shared that upon returning to his residential facility, he was “stopped by an officer and escorted through the front gate.” He recalls counting six squad cars parked outside his building.

“I’m definitely going to make sure that the doors are locked at night,” Sullivan said

Another anonymous female resident recounted that police officials restricted her access to the building’s garage.

“They told me I wasn’t allowed to go to my car,” she said.

Residents Olivia Ager and Ellie Walsh remembered seeing a number of police K-9 units in and around the housing facility.

Ager and Walsh shared that, after coming across a photograph of the incident, they were less confident in the level of security guaranteed by their dormitories.

“It is supposed to be safe and gated,” Ager said.

To prevent further incidents of this kind, the UPD encourages all members of the SDSU campus community to secure their living spaces, keep a close watch on their belongings, and stay aware of their surroundings at all times.